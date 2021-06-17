Mitch Gould And Nutritional Products International Expands Global Retail Distribution with NutriExport

BOCA RATON, FL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould sees beyond the American horizon.

For more than a decade, international health and wellness brands turned to Gould and NPI to break into the American consumer market.

Now, health and wellness brands looking to export to world markets can turn to Gould’s Nutritional Products International and its sister company, NutriExport.

“We export, distribute and promote American brands to the world markets in Asia, Europe, Africa, South American, and all points in between,” said Gould, founder and CEO of NPI and NutriExport, both based in Boca Raton, Fl. “Through NutriExport’s network of distributors, we provide sports nutrition, dietary supplements, health and wellness, personal care, beauty, and functional food brands with a direct export path to global markets.”

U.S. exports are a multi-trillion dollar enterprise. Statista.com reports that U.S. exports recently totaled about $1.43 trillion which is 12.22 percent of the Gross Domestic Product.

“Global consumers are clamoring for U.S. goods,” Gould said, adding that American companies looking to improve their bottom line should consider adding global revenue streams. “Once you have succeeded in the U.S. you should consider exporting your products to other countries.”

Gould said NutriExport customizes its approach to meet the specific needs of its clients.

“We offer expert guidance on logistics, inventory, warehousing, product positioning, purchasing, promotion, and more,” Gould said. “We have the knowledge, expertise, and relationships with international distributors outside of the United States to bring your products to market quickly and profitably without needing to involve any additional entities.”

Gould adapted his “Evolution of Distribution” platform to meet the needs of its American clients that are seeking new markets to enter.

The “Evolution of Distribution” model brings together all the sales, logistics, and marketing services brands need to launch new products.

“Instead of just being our clients’ U.S. headquarters, NutriExport is now our clients’ distribution node for world markets,” he added. “Just as we do for our NPI clients, we offer NutriExport clients sales, logistics, and promotional services.”

Working with NutriExport’s clients is Jeff Fernandez, president of NutriExport and NPI, who brings decades of retail experience, including years as a buyer for Amazon and Walmart, two of the largest retailers in the country.

“We bring knowledge and expertise in the world retail market,” Fernandez added. “Our experience and contacts are our competitive advantage.”

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International or NutriExport online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

