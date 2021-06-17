Public Virtual School Program Alive and Well in Texas

Texas, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEXAS, Jun 14, 2021 — iSchool Virtual Academy (iSVA) will offer their public virtual school option in the fall, even as traditional districts suspend plans to offer remote instruction. Many don’t realize that public online virtual schools, fully accredited by the Texas Education Agency, will continue to operate in Texas without the need for additional legislative funding. iSchool Virtual Academy based in Lewisville is one of the longest-running virtual school providers in Texas.

“Since House Bill 1468 died in the Texas Legislature, there has been a lot of interest in our program,” says iSchool Virtual Academy Superintendent Gary Arnold. “Since 2011, virtual instruction has been our only focus and thousands of students have successfully graduated from our program over the past 10 years.”

iSchool Virtual Academy is managed by ResponsiveEd and approved to provide virtual instruction as part of the TEA’s Texas Virtual School Network. Teachers at iSVA must be fully certified and unlike traditional districts, their online curriculum must meet rigorous state and national standards.

ResponsiveEd is a non-profit charter school network operating more than 75 tuition-free public charter schools throughout Texas and Arkansas. To learn more, visit ResponsiveEd.com.

iSchool Virtual Academy provides a personalized approach to learning and an online curriculum that targets individual learner’s needs. Visit ischoolvirtual.com for more information.



