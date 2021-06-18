Femasys Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

ATLANTA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc., a biomedical company focused on transforming women's healthcare by developing novel solutions and next-generation advancements providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,650,000 shares of its common stock at a public price of $13.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Femasys from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $34.45 million. All of the shares are being offered by Femasys. In addition, Femasys has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 397,500 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 18, 2021, under the ticker symbol “FEMY.” The offering is expected to close on June 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Chardan and JonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC are acting as active joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and was declared effective on June 17, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus, forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the initial public offering can be obtained, when available, from: Chardan, Attention: Prospectus Department, 17 State Street, Suite 2100, New York NY 10004 or by email at prospectus@chardan.com ; JonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC, Attention: Capital Markets, 757 Third Avenue, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10017, or by email at compliance@jonestrading.com; or Broadridge Shareholder Services, c/o Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc., 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: IWS, or by telephone at (844) 998-0339, or by email at shareholder@broadridge.com.

About Femasys

Femasys is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare worldwide by developing novel solutions and next-generation advancements providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. With an initial focus in the area of reproductive health, its two lead product candidates offer solutions to improve patient care and health economics: FemBloc, a first and only non-surgical product for permanent birth control and FemaSeed, a first and only directed sperm delivery product for infertility treatment. Femasys’ FemVue product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound is currently marketed in the United States as its main commercial priority. Femasys has also developed a novel technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside our other women-specific medical products in the physician’s office setting.

