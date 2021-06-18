Torino Capital Earns MBE Certification from NMSDC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torino Capital LLC is proud to announce its certification by the National Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). Torino is entirely minority-owned, and the certification acknowledges the firm’s commitment for more than a decade to diversity in both its workforce and its investment outlook.

For Torino Chairman and CEO Victor Sierra, himself a 26-year financial industry veteran with experience at Dresdner Kleinwort and ABN AMRO Bank, the certification only formalizes what Torino has always stood for: helping clients grow their wealth through knowledge, research, and experience.

“We founded Torino Capital on the principle of diversity and inclusiveness,” he notes. “Our commitment to diversity extends beyond the makeup of our workforce: it defines everything we do. Diversity fueled our success in the EM debt market and helped us uncover opportunities for our clients that other investment firms might have missed. It continues to guide us as we broaden our horizons and expand into synergistic business verticals that bring even greater rewards to our client base.”

Torino’s success in emerging markets remains one of its strongest suits, and provides a solid foundation for its deepening investment in carefully selected business verticals. The firm’s headquarters are in New York City, and it has representatives in Buenos Aires and Quito, along with investment initiatives throughout EMEA.

“Emerging markets in Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia represent some of the world’s most promising growth opportunities,” he observes. “Torino’s investment professionals have decades of experience in those markets, and have built significant institutional relationships over time.

“It takes a diverse blend of personal and professional backgrounds to truly understand such a wide range of markets. That same diversity will help Torino continue to grow as it builds its portfolio of targeted, synergistic investments across developed and emerging economies.”

Torino’s commitment to diversity may be good business, but to Sierra—and to many of Torino’s clients—it represents a more profound principle.

“Our commitment to workplace diversity is really a product of our focus on the right combination of market knowledge, client focus, and trading savvy,” he says. “That’s why NMSDC certification means so much to us. It’s a powerful acknowledgment that our diversity—as a firm, as an economy, and as a global society—is our strength.”

To learn more about how Torino’s diversity drives its investment success, please contact Chief Operating Officer Fabiano Borsato.



Website: https://torinocap.com/