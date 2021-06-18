Global $9.66 Billion Hearing Aid Devices and Equipment Markets to 2030

Dublin, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hearing Aid Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hearing aid devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $6.58 billion in 2020 to $7.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Major players in the hearing aid devices and equipment market are Starkey, Sonova, Widex, Siemens and GN ReSound.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.66 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The hearing aid devices and equipment market consists of sales of hearing aid devices and equipment and related services. Hearing aids are devices and equipment designed and developed to improve hearing of people affected by hearing loss. Hearing aid devices and equipment are classified into hearing aid devices and hearing implants. Hearing aid devices and equipment include: Receiver-in-the-ear hearing aids, behind-the-ear hearing aids, canal hearing aids, in-the-ear (ite) hearing aids and the hearing implants include: cochlear implants and bone-anchored systems.



Use of 3D Printing is a trend that is prevalent in the hearing aid devices & equipment market. The 3D printing is a technology that produces 3D objects from 2D model which enables manufacturing of better fitting, more comfortable and customized hearing aid devices. The 3D printing enables the shape of ear shell to be customized according to customer's individual ear canal and degree of hearing loss.

For example Sonova use advanced 3D printing technology to produce customized hearing aid devices especially suited for each customer's specific requirements. Examples of 3D hearing aid devices include EnvisionTEC's E-Shell 200 Series, E-Shell 300 3D Printer Material series and EnvisionTEC E-Clear series.



Growing prevalence of hearing loss is as a major driver for hearing aid devices & equipment market growth. In the United States, more than 35 million children and adults have some degree of hearing loss. Also, around 900 million people across the globe are expected to suffer from hearing disabilities by 2050 due to rise in noise pollution level, genetic factors, ear infections and other complications. High number of people suffering from hearing loss would result in huge demand for hearing aid devices across the globe.



As of today, the hearing aids fall under restricted devices category, the sales of these restricted devices must comply with federal and state requirements. The US FDA approach to improve hearing aid accessibility may lead to the availability of these restricted devices as OTC devices.

However, according to the FDA Reauthorization Act of 2017 (FDARA), the category of OTC hearing aids needs to be established and no manufacturer can label their devices as OTC until a separate category is established. Thus, the introduction of these innovative and easily accessible OTC hearing aids may impact the growth of hearing aid devices market positively in the forecast period.



High cost of hearing aid devices is acting as a major restraint in the hearing aid devices and equipment market. Good quality hearing aids come at a high price and are not fully covered by insurance companies. About one-third of Americans above 55 years use hearing aid devices due to various reasons.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 on Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment



5. Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.2. Global Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Receiver-In-The-Ear Hearing Aids

Behind-The-Ear Hearing Aids

6.2. Global Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Audiology and ENT Clinics

Pharmacies

Online Sales

Others

6.3. Global Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Conventional Hearing Aid

Digital Hearing Aid

6.4. Global Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Patient, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Adult

Pediatrics

6.5. Global Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type of Hearing Loss, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Conductive Hearing Loss

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

7. Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Hearing Aid Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Starkey

Sonova

Widex

Siemens

GN ReSound

Oticon

Unitron

Hansaton

William Demant

Beltone

Interton

Cochlear

Zound Hearing

Amplifon

Audina Hearing Instruments Inc

Rion

WS Audiology

Sivantos

Med-EI

Horentek

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7779v



