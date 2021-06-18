New York, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gene Therapy in Oncology - Thematic Research" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096403/?utm_source=GNW

There are currently just 3 gene therapies marketed for oncology indications in the eight major pharmaceutical markets (8MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China).



Oncolytic viruses lead the category with 2 products, followed by viral vector gene therapies with 1 approved drug.



Gene therapies are in development for melanoma and other various solid tumors. As of April 2021, there are 252 clinical trials investigating in vivo gene therapies across the 8MM with 81 drugs in development.



Sales of products that comprise the categories of in vivo gene therapy are forecast to reach over $7B by 2027. The therapeutic oligonucleotide market, which will be galvanized by the success of COVID-19 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines, is forecast to reach $4.5B by 2027 globally.



Key Highlights

- The main drivers of growth include significant industrial investment in the field, as well as regulatory bodies’ recognition of gene therapy potential by creating specialized designations for gene therapy products.

- The main barriers to growth include market access issues such as high cost of therapy/lack of reimbursement and lack of expertise as well as clinical issues such as safety concerns.

- The most important unmet needs in the oncology gene therapy market include high cost of therapy, improving the safety of delivery systems and providing a valid treatment option to treat several cancer types.

- The 8MM have set up programs to expedite gene therapy approvals, especially when they address an unmet need or are targeting orphan indications.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



- What are the late-stage gene therapy pipeline agents in development for cancer? Which class of gene therapy drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

- What are the current unmet needs that gene therapies can address in the treatment of cancer? What are the opportunities for R&D?

- How is the field of gene therapy going to move forward? Which technologies are the most promising for combinations?

- What is the regulatory landscape for gene therapies in the US, the 5EU, Japan and China?



Scope

- Overview of gene therapy including classification of therapy and technologies, regulatory and market access details, product & company profiles.

- Quotes from US- and 5EU-based key opinion leaders and researchers.

- Key topics covered for gene therapy in oncology in the 8MM include trends, value chain, market analysis, opportunities, challenges and unmet needs and high-value deals.

- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases and indications, emerging novel trends under development, and analysis of the most promising late-stage pipeline drugs for classes of gene therapy (Phase III and pre-registration).

- Analysis of the key dynamics of the gene therapy market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and challenges. Deals and R&D strategies covered in detail to highlight business opportunities.



Reasons to Buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current deals and technologies to identify companies with the highest potential.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global oncology gene therapy market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global oncology gene therapy market in the future.

- Design your development strategy through a review of potential novel targets or combinations across indications.

- Understand the challenges and strategies impacting the development of oncology gene therapy agents in preclinical studies and clinical trials.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the classes of gene therapy and indications that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096403/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________