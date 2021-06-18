Global Surgical Smart Glasses Market Report 2021-2028: Smart Medical Devices Revolutionizing Medical Device Industry

Dublin, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Smart Glasses Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type; Application and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surgical smart glasses market is expected to reach US$ 303,934.14 thousand by 2028 from US$ 145,287.76 thousand in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.66% from 2020 to 2028.

The factors such as growing emphasis on superior surgical procedural outcomes and increasing number of surgical procedures drive the growth of the global surgical smart glasses market. However, the lack of awareness and infrastructure challenges to adopt surgical smart glasses in emerging nations hinder the market growth.



Surgical smart glasses provide a smarter way to perform surgeries across the globe. Surgeons wear these glasses while performing a surgery and expert professionals from outside can view the surgery through these smart glasses and give advice regarding the surgery. Surgeon in Operation Theater can communicate with another surgeon with the help of microphones of the glasses and share the surgical view with the wide lens camera on the surgical smart glass.



Nowadays, healthcare professionals are emphasizing on the utilization of digital instruments and systems to raise the quality of patient treatment and experiences. The healthcare systems across the world are witnessing adoption of smart glasses and wearable computing devices during surgical procedures with an aim to offer superior surgical outcomes. Smart glasses are web-connected wearable computing devices, used to transmit multiple types of data and project it on monitors. In general, a hands-free system is majorly preferred by surgeons as their hands are busy. The smart glasses offer functionalities of standard computers such as voice commands, eye movements, gestures, and simple tactile commands.

Further, the glasses can also be used for recording, streaming video, teleconferences, data transmission, and tele mentoring, among others. Moreover, the glasses enable synchronous visualization of bones and tissues on the screen during a surgical procedure. Such images allow surgeons to take accurate and rapid surgical decisions. In addition, the smart glasses help to increase the surgical precision, as well as reduce overall surgical procedural duration by 30%.



The increasing emphasis on achieving improved treatment outcomes is actively contributing to the growth of the surgical smart glasses market. There is high possibility of the occurrence of adverse effects of many surgical procedures, which might as well lead to mortality.

Therefore, in crucial cases, it becomes very essential to utilize advanced equipment to avoid possible ill-effects. According to a study published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, unsafe medical care causes ~2.6 million deaths each year in the low- and middle-income countries. Such significant extent of lethality is anticipated to boost the adoption of advanced computing devices, which will eventually bolster the growth of surgical smart glasses market during the forecast period.



Type Insights



Based on type, the global surgical smart glasses market is bifurcated into wireless type and wire type. In 2020, the wireless type segment held a larger share in the market. Moreover, the market for the same segment is expected to hold a higher market share by 2028. The wireless surgical smart glasses allow real-time streaming video of surgery to multiple locations, by reducing travel time and enabling access of healthcare to remote locations. This factor, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for surgical smart glasses across the world in the forecast period.



End user Insights



Based on end user, the global surgical smart glasses market is segmented into hospital, clinic, and others. The hospital segment held the largest market share in 2020, and it is further expected to dominate the market by 2028. Hospitals are primary contact points for patients to get their diagnosis done and opt for treatment options and alternatives.



