Global Insoluble Sulfur Markets Report 2021: Detailed Analysis of Insoluble Sulfur (IS) - A Vulcanizing Agent Used Primarily in Radial Tires, Belting, and Hoses

World Markets for Insoluble Sulfur provides a detailed analysis of the global market for insoluble sulfur (IS), a vulcanizing agent used primarily in radial tires, belting, and hoses.

The report includes insoluble sulfur demand by region, market, and grade, as well as pricing, production capacity, expansion projects, and annual sales by the company. The report includes a discussion of the COVID-19 crisis and its effect on the tire, rubber, and insoluble sulfur markets.



Data Coverage:

The report provides annual IS demand for all years from 2009 through 2019, as well as forecasts for all years from 2020 to 2024 and a long term forecast through 2029.

Demand is detailed by the market (passenger car tires, truck tires, other tires, and non-tire rubber goods) and grade: standard, HS (high thermal stability), and HD (high dispersibility). Production capacity is provided by company and plant, including details on recent and proposed expansions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Insoluble Sulfur

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 What is Insoluble Sulfur?

1.3 Properties & Applications

1.4 Current Pricing

1.5 Rubber & Tire Overview

2. World Demand by Region

2.1 North America

2.2 European Union

2.3 China

2.4 Asia excluding China

2.5 Other Regions

3. Market Share, Capacity & Suppliers

3.1 Market Share & Capacity

3.2 Capacity Developments

3.3 Supplier Profiles

China Sunsine Chemical

Eastman Chemical

Grupa Azoty SA

Henan Kailun Chemical

Jiangxi Hengxingyuan Chemical

Luoyang Sunrise Industrial

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Limited

Sennics Co Inc.

Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical

Shanghai Jinghai Chemical

Shikoku Chemicals

Weifang Jiahong Chemical

Wuxi Huasheng Rubber Technical

