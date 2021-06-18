Global $27.9 Billion Hair Transplant Market Forecast to 2027

Dublin, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Transplant Market, Global Forecast by Methods, Products, Therapy, Gender, Service Provider, Region, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hair Transplant Market is expected to reach US$ 27.9 Billion by 2027, from US$ 6 Billion in 2020

Hair Transplant Growth Trends appears to grow with a double-digit CAGR of 24.55% during 2020-2027

Hair transparent is a surgical procedure to treat baldness and hair removal. It is a surgical technique that helps restore hair loss from the body, such as scalp, eyelashes, eyebrows, beard hair, chest hair, and fill in scars caused by accidents or surgeries. The hair transplant process consists of removing tiny hair-follicles grafts from a donor site and transplanting these follicles to a bald or thinning area known as the 'recipient site. According to the publisher,



Along with North America, some developing countries are also witnessing significant hair transplant market growth. Hair loss is a chronic dermatological disease, does not restrict to any specific group. Hair loss can affect anyone - regardless of their gender and age. Factors influencing the global hair transplant market are changing lifestyle, societal pressure and awareness, increased concern about personal appearance, media influence, Increasing patient pool in developing countries, and rising disposable income.



Based on the surgical method, the market segmented into follicular unit transplantation (FUT), follicular unit extraction (FUE). According to our research, the Follicular unit extraction method dominates the Global Hair Transplants due to its modern approach to traditional hair transplantation in which patient can transplant large numbers of follicle units in one session.



Along with the surgical approach, various types of non-surgical therapeutic options are also available for natural and effective hair restoration. Globally, Platelet-rich plasma therapy is one of the most considered viral therapies due to high concentrations of over 20 growth factors that actively secreted from the ?-granules of platelets. They further stimulate hair regrowth, and these essential proteins regulate attachment, cell migration, and proliferation of hair growth.



Besides, there are various types of Hair Transplant products in the market like Gel, Serum, Drugs, and Multivitamins. Drugs are having the highest market of all because of their easy availability over the counter in some parts of countries like the United States, India, and Canada.



The market players are also managing to upsurge their market share with advanced products and innovation. Restoration Robotics, Inc. is one of the leading companies in this market. In 2018, this company received clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration to expand its ARTAS technology to include implantation into thinning areas on the scalp.



