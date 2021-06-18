New York, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cleanroom Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879581/?utm_source=GNW



Cleanroom Technology Market Growth & Trends



The global cleanroom technology market size is expected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Growing compliance with stringent regulatory standards for new product approvals, technological advancements by key players to provide customized services to manufacturing companies and increase in awareness about contamination-free products coupled with growing demand in biopharmaceutical and pharma companies to develop high-quality products are some of the key factors driving the market growth.



Moreover, an increase in the development of healthcare facilities and an increase in government initiatives to spread awareness are factors anticipated to drive the market.Some of the initiatives responsible for increased awareness about these technologies, such as the establishment of companies dedicated to instructing manufacturing companies about them, online magazines, and cleanroom company directories, are anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years.



Cleanroom Academy, founded in 2008, is an example of an organization dedicated to providing related aids to manufacturing companies to optimize their work processes and training pertaining to this technology.



In addition, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the supply chain of these consumables including gloves, apparel, wipes, and other cleaning products. This can mainly be attributed to the rapid closure of production sites in China (accounting for 9.0% of global production for disposable gloves) and Malaysia (producing 64.0% of the global volumes of disposable gloves). Thus, a 50.0% fall in the global production capacity owing to which the exceeding demand is left unmatched has impacted the market in a significant way.



Cleanroom Technology Market Report Highlights

• The market is anticipated to witness significant growth by 2028, owing to the rapidly increasing incidence of Healthcare-acquired Infections (HAIs)

• The cleanroom consumables segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to increased demand for products such as disinfectants, gloves, and wipes to combat the COVID-19 situation in medical facilities

• The pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to growing advancements in pharmaceutical cleanroom technology, both in terms of technicality and regulations

• North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the growing presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, rapid implementation of these facilities, and increase in the number of medical/surgical procedures that require adequate standards

