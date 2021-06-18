Fixed Mobile Convergence Market to Touch USD 6,208.7 Million at 14.1% CAGR by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC) Market information by Convergence Type, Mode, Component, End-User, Region - Forecast till 2027” market is anticipated to touch USD 6,208.7 million by 2025 at a 14.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Scope:

Fixed mobile convergence, simply put, is an architecture that helps communication operators in using the infrastructure and resources of both wireless and fixed networks. Through FMC architecture, the operators can offer video services, voice, data, and individual customers. Fixed mobile convergence is the transition point in the telecommunications industry that will ultimately remove the distinctions between mobile and fixed networks, offering customers a superior experience by creating seamless services utilizing a combination of local access wireless technologies and fixed broadband to cater to their needs in homes, offices, and other buildings and also on the go.

Dominant Key Players on Fixed Mobile Convergence market covered are:

ZTE Corporation (China)

Huawei Technologies Co.

Ltd (China)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Cisco Systems

Inc. (US)

Nokia (Finland)

Ooredoo QSC (Qatar)

Turkcell (Turkey)

Turk Telekom (Turkey)

The Proximus Group (Belgium)

Orange SA (France)

Vodafone Group PLC (UK)

Samsung Group (South Korean)

Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

As per the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the fixed mobile convergence market share. Some of these entail the establishment of rules regarding the safety of both driver and passenger in the auto industry, demand for vehicles, enterprises in future to search for cost-effective, quick, and smarter cloud telecommunication tools that will ensure proper synchronization in every communication channel, the upgradation in wireless and fixed networks across the globe, the need to curb operational costs, the demand for a seamless transition in calls, and the improvement in research and development facilities and equipment. The additional factors adding market growth include strategic allocation and positioning of assets, inducement of definite regulations laid down by the government of different countries, the availability of sustainable means for building robust distribution channels, the stability of the economic state, the need to prepare for contingencies like international trade wars, natural disasters, and pandemics, the growing need for customers for integrated services from any location at any time, and growing adoption of FMC to save operational costs.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The MRFR report throws light on an inclusive analysis of the fixed mobile convergence market based on end user, component, mode, and convergence type.

By convergence type, the global fixed mobile convergence market is segmented into application convergence, network convergence, and device convergence.

By mode, the global fixed mobile convergence market is segmented into dual-mode and single-mode. Of these, the dual-mode segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By component, the global fixed mobile convergence market is segmented into infrastructure and service. The service segment is further segmented into broadband TV, broadband internet, social networking, video telephony, voice, and others. The infrastructure segment is again segmented into office CPE, consumer CPE, network, and others.

By end user, the global fixed mobile convergence market is segmented into government, media and entertainment, healthcare, automotive, BFSI, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global fixed mobile convergence market is bifurcated into Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, and South America.

Europe will command the market over the forecast period.

In North America, the global fixed mobile convergence market is predicted to have promising growth over the forecast period.

In the APAC region, the global fixed mobile convergence market is predicted to have notable growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has tragically affected societies across the globe. As people are compelled under these extraordinary circumstances to remain more time indoors, severely restricting their journeys and movements, media, communication services, and telecommunication networks are standing to play an imperative role in social and economic resilience. They are offering the needed tools for a transformed virtual workplace, making entertainment at home possible, especially at a time when sports venues and theatres are at a standstill. More than ever before, the transformative nature of digital innovation in the telecommunication and media industries is moving together with the way people are working and living today.

