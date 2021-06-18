Malaysian Banking Customer Experience Management Study 2021: Focus on the Critical Factors Affecting Pre-purchase, Purchase, and Post-purchase

Dublin, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Experience Management Study - Malaysian Banking Sector 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Customer experience is the accumulation of a customer's experiences throughout his/her journey with a supplier across any and all functions, products, services, and touchpoints.

This study adopts the proprietary Customer Experience Index methodology and the widely used Net Promoter Score metric to understand the dynamics between customers and retail banks in Malaysia.

The country continues to capitalize on the growing number of retail bank users in Southeast Asia as many individuals rely on banking services and products for both personal and business uses.

Customer Experience Management study in the banking sector explores customer experience among banking providers in Malaysia. The study focuses on the critical factors that influence customer behavior throughout the three stages of their retail decision-making journey: pre-purchase, purchase, and post-purchase.

For each stage, the study evaluates the key parameters that contribute to customers' decision to purchase from and transact with a retail bank as well as their preferred channels or touchpoints.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

Research Approach

Research Approach - Step-by-step Overview

Overview of Research Process

Sampling Methodology

Data Collection Quality Process

Sample Distribution - Primary Banks

Sample Demographics - Respondents' Age and Gender

Sample Demographics - Main Products/Services Purchased

Customer Experience Index (CEI)

2. Executive Summary

Customer Experience Management in the Malaysian Banking Sector in 2021 - Overview

Customer Experience - Definition

Factors in Choosing Primary Bank

Factors in Discontinuing Service with Primary Bank

Preferred Channel in Consumer Decision-Making in the Banking Sector

Degree of Channel Integration

Products/Services Recommendations by Primary Bank

Overall CEI Score by Channel/Touchpoint

CEI Score by Primary Bank - Overall Experience

Net Promoter Score

Customer Loyalty Rewards

3. CEM Study - Malaysian Banking Sector 2021

Service Discontinuation

Service Discontinuation Rate among Primary Banks

Most Used Channels for Banking Products/Services

Preferred Channels for Banking Products/Services

Customer Priority Experience Matrix

Customer Frequency Experience Matrix

Degree of Channel Integration

Prioritizing Superior Customer Experience and Living up to Sales Promises

Customer Loyalty Rewards

Proactive Behavior of Banks

Customer Experience by Channel/Touchpoint

4. Understanding Behavior across the Life Cycle - Pre-purchase, Purchase, Post-purchase

Factors for Choosing Primary Retail Bank

Products/Services Recommendations by Primary Bank

Channels Used in the Pre-purchase Stage

Channels Used for Pre-purchase Inquiries

Customer Experience with Touchpoints in the Pre-purchase Stage

Customer Experience Evaluation in the Pre-purchase Stage by Channel

Channels Used in the Purchase Stage

Preferred Channels in the Purchase Stage

Customer Experience with Touchpoints in the Purchase Stage

Degree of Satisfaction - Online Platform

Degree of Satisfaction - Branch

Degree of Satisfaction - Mobile Application and Call Center

Degree of Satisfaction - Sales Agent and ATM

Degree of Satisfaction - Real-time Messaging and Chatbot

Channels Used in the Post-purchase Stage

Revisited Channels for Post-purchase Inquiries

Channels Used for Post-purchase Inquiries

Customer Experience with Touchpoints in the Post-purchase Stage

Customer Experience Evaluation in the Post-purchase Stage by Channel

5. CEI Analysis

Customer Loyalty and Recommendation

CEI Score for Overall Experience

Overall CEI Score by Primary Bank

CEI Score for Branch

CEI Score for Self-service Channels

CEI Score for Contact Center

CEI Score for Online Channels

CEI Score for Mobile Application

Net Promoter Score

6. The Publisher's Customer Experience Solutions

Customer Experience - Definition

Integrating Process, People, and Infrastructure

Customer Experience Maturity Model

