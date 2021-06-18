Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Deals Directory 2021: Access to Over 950 Deal Records

Dublin, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 950 Molecular Diagnostics deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest Molecular Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Molecular Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Molecular Diagnostics partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Molecular Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Molecular Diagnostics partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Molecular Diagnostics dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 950 online deal records of actual Molecular Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Molecular Diagnostics technologies and products.



Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Molecular Diagnostics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Molecular Diagnostics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to Molecular Diagnostics contract documents

Leading Molecular Diagnostics deals by value since 2014

Most active Molecular Diagnostics dealmakers since 2014

In Global Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Molecular Diagnostics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Molecular Diagnostics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Molecular Diagnostics dealmakers

2.4. Molecular Diagnostics partnering by deal type

2.5. Molecular Diagnostics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Molecular Diagnostics partnering

2.6.1 Molecular Diagnostics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Molecular Diagnostics deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Molecular Diagnostics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Molecular Diagnostics royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Molecular Diagnostics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Molecular Diagnostics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Molecular Diagnostics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Molecular Diagnostics dealmakers

4.3. Most active Molecular Diagnostics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Molecular Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Molecular Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Molecular Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking

