Global Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Market Report 2021: Horizon Therapeutics has the Highest Amount of Ongoing Clinical Trials and Highest Overall Number of Clinical Trials

Thyroid eye disease (TED), also called Graves' ophthalmopathy or orbitopathy, is an autoimmune disorder that causes inflammation in the orbital and retroocular tissues.

It generally occurs as a manifestation of Graves' disease, a condition in which the immune system attacks the thyroid gland, commonly affecting the eyes and skin. Although TED is usually found in Graves' hyperthyroidism patients, some patients may have autoimmune euthyroid or hypothyroid thyroiditis. TED is mostly a mild, non-progressive, and self-limiting disease; however, in rare cases it can progress to vision loss. The negative impact of TED on the social and psychological well-being of individuals is an established consequence of the disease.



Thyroid eye disease (TED) is associated with thyroid disease, and most commonly occurs in Graves' disease, where it is estimated to be present in ~40% of patients.

Epidemiological data are limited for TED, but it is reported in the literature that the annual incidence of TED in the general population is 16 per 100,000 in women and three per 100,000 in men.

Based on these rates, the publisher estimates that in 2020, there were 384,000 incident cases of TED worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 438,000 incident cases by 2029.

The only approved drug in the TED space is Horizon's Tepezza, which targets insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor. It is currently available as an intravenous formulation.

The only industry-sponsored drug in active clinical development for TED is in Phase II.

The only drug in development for TED targets Fc neonatal receptor. It is administered via the subcutaneous route.

The only high-impact upcoming event in the TED space is top-line results from Tepezza's Chronic TED trial. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I ophthalmology-other asset is 24.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 59.5%. Drugs, on average, take 8.6 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 8.9 years in the overall ophthalmology space.

Clinical trials for TED are equally distributed between the mid and late phases of development.

Horizon Therapeutics has the highest number of ongoing clinical trials for TED, with two trials.

Horizon Therapeutics leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for TED

DISEASE BACKGROUND

Definition

Patient segmentation

Symptoms

Risk factors

Diagnosis

TREATMENT

Medical treatment

Orbital radiotherapy

Surgical treatment

EPIDEMIOLOGY

Thyroid eye disease occurrence in thyroid disorders

Incidence methodology

MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

IMVT-1401 for Thyroid Eye Disease (March 30, 2020)

Tepezza for Thyroid Eye Disease (December 13, 2019)

Tepezza for Thyroid Eye Disease (December 11, 2019)

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Horizon Sees Blockbuster Future for Tepezza After US Approval

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

MiRagen Acquires Viridian in All-Stock Deal

REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information

APPENDIX



