Global Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Market Report 2021: Horizon Therapeutics has the Highest Amount of Ongoing Clinical Trials and Highest Overall Number of Clinical Trials

Dublin, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Thyroid eye disease (TED), also called Graves' ophthalmopathy or orbitopathy, is an autoimmune disorder that causes inflammation in the orbital and retroocular tissues.
It generally occurs as a manifestation of Graves' disease, a condition in which the immune system attacks the thyroid gland, commonly affecting the eyes and skin. Although TED is usually found in Graves' hyperthyroidism patients, some patients may have autoimmune euthyroid or hypothyroid thyroiditis. TED is mostly a mild, non-progressive, and self-limiting disease; however, in rare cases it can progress to vision loss. The negative impact of TED on the social and psychological well-being of individuals is an established consequence of the disease.
Key Takeaways
- Thyroid eye disease (TED) is associated with thyroid disease, and most commonly occurs in Graves' disease, where it is estimated to be present in ~40% of patients.
- Epidemiological data are limited for TED, but it is reported in the literature that the annual incidence of TED in the general population is 16 per 100,000 in women and three per 100,000 in men.
- Based on these rates, the publisher estimates that in 2020, there were 384,000 incident cases of TED worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 438,000 incident cases by 2029.
- The only approved drug in the TED space is Horizon's Tepezza, which targets insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor. It is currently available as an intravenous formulation.
- The only industry-sponsored drug in active clinical development for TED is in Phase II.
- The only drug in development for TED targets Fc neonatal receptor. It is administered via the subcutaneous route.
- The only high-impact upcoming event in the TED space is top-line results from Tepezza's Chronic TED trial. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I ophthalmology-other asset is 24.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 59.5%. Drugs, on average, take 8.6 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 8.9 years in the overall ophthalmology space.
- Clinical trials for TED are equally distributed between the mid and late phases of development.
- Horizon Therapeutics has the highest number of ongoing clinical trials for TED, with two trials.
- Horizon Therapeutics leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for TED
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
- Definition
- Patient segmentation
- Symptoms
- Risk factors
- Diagnosis
TREATMENT
- Medical treatment
- Orbital radiotherapy
- Surgical treatment
EPIDEMIOLOGY
- Thyroid eye disease occurrence in thyroid disorders
- Incidence methodology
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION
- IMVT-1401 for Thyroid Eye Disease (March 30, 2020)
- Tepezza for Thyroid Eye Disease (December 13, 2019)
- Tepezza for Thyroid Eye Disease (December 11, 2019)
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
KEY REGULATORY EVENTS
- Horizon Sees Blockbuster Future for Tepezza After US Approval
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
- MiRagen Acquires Viridian in All-Stock Deal
REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
- Sponsors by status
- Sponsors by phase
- Recent events
BIBLIOGRAPHY
- Prescription information
APPENDIX
LIST OF FIGURES
- Figure 1: Trends in incident cases of thyroid eye disease, 2020-29
- Figure 2: Overview of pipeline drugs for thyroid eye disease in the US
- Figure 3: Pipeline drugs for thyroid eye disease, by company
- Figure 4: Pipeline drugs for thyroid eye disease, by drug type
- Figure 5: Pipeline drugs for thyroid eye disease, by classification
- Figure 6: IMVT-1401 for Thyroid Eye Disease (March 30, 2020): Phase IIa - ASCEND-GO 1
- Figure 7: Key upcoming events in thyroid eye disease
- Figure 8: Probability of success in the ophthalmology-other pipeline
- Figure 9: Clinical trials in thyroid eye disease
- Figure 10: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in thyroid eye disease
- Figure 11: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in thyroid eye disease
- Figure 12: Thyroid eye disease trials status
- Figure 13: Thyroid eye disease trials sponsors, by phase
LIST OF TABLES
- Table 1: Prevalence of thyroid eye disease in Graves' disease
- Table 2: Incident cases of thyroid eye disease, 2020-29
- Table 3: Marketed drugs for thyroid eye disease
- Table 4: Pipeline drugs for thyroid eye disease in the US
- Table 5: IMVT-1401 for Thyroid Eye Disease (March 30, 2020)
- Table 6: Tepezza for Thyroid Eye Disease (December 13, 2019)
- Table 7: Tepezza for Thyroid Eye Disease (December 11, 2019)
- Table 8: Forecasted global sales, by drug ($m), 2021-25
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2r1vh4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.