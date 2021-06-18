The AI in computer vision market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.9 billion in 2021 and reach USD 51.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.3% between 2021 and 2026

New York, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AI in Computer Vision Market With Covid-19 Impact by Component, Machine Learning Models, Function, Application, End-Use Industry and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05390737/?utm_source=GNW

Likewise, government initiatives to support industrial automation and integration of AI into the edge devices are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the players in the AI in computer vision market. However, rising security concerns related to cloud-based image processing and analytics are expected to restraint market growth.



Supervised Learning will have the highest growth in the coming years

Supervised learning is expected to account ~84% share of the overall AI in computer vision market by 2026.The growing adoption of supervised learning in various healthcare applications, especially medical imaging, and the use of different sensors and devices in modern facial recognition algorithms supplement the growth of this segment.



Learning models are currently being implemented to develop various AI products and services. Some recent applications of these models are in autonomous vehicles/connected cars, virtual assistants (Apple’s Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana, and Google’s Google Now), expert systems, drones, computer-aided diagnostics, video games, and image recognition systems.



Consumer Electronics is expected to hold the largest share in 2026

There is an increasing demand for AI-enabled computer vision systems in consumer electronics such as smartphones, desktops, and laptops is driving the growth of the AI in computer vision market.Healthcare, however, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as AI-enabled computer vision technology plays a vital role in applications like radiology, medical imaging.



Apart from this, increasing participation of various automotive and IT giants to develop autonomous cars is driving the growth of the AI in computer vision market for the automotive industry.In the security & surveillance industry, AI-enabled computer vision systems are increasingly being used to identify threats and people, thus boosting the adoption of AI-enabled computer vision solutions in this industry.



Further, advancements in machine vision technology, such as smart cameras and automation, have increased the scope of AI in computer vision market in the manufacturing industry, which is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR by 2026.

APAC is attributed to growing at the highest CAGR in AI in computer vision market during the forecast period (2021-2026)

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the AI in computer vision market.Countries such China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be the major contributors to the market in APAC.



Increased manufacturing operations contribute mainly to the economic development in China, while the rising demand to incorporate Industry 4.0 and advanced manufacturing techniques for increasing automation across various applications in India is contributing to the tremendous growth of AI in computer vision in APAC.



The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 32%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 30%, Director Level - 45%, and Others - 25%

• By Region: North America - 26%, Europe - 40%, APAC - 22%, and RoW - 12%

AI in computer vision market was dominated by NVIDIA (US), Intel Corp. (US), Microsoft Corp. (US), IBM Corp. (US) and Qualcomm (US).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes AI in computer vision market by component, machine learning models, function, application, end-use industry, and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the AI in computer vision market and forecasts the same till 2026.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the AI in computer vision market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes product launches and developments, collaborations and acquisitions.

4. This report would help understand the pre and post-COVID-19 scenarios as to how would the penetration of AI in computer vision will look like for the forecast period. The region segment includes the country wise impact analysis of COVID-19 and initiatives taken to overcome these impacts.

