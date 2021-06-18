The global GaN semiconductor device market size is estimated to be USD 19.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 24.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2%

New York, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Type, Wafer Size, Application, Vertical And Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05181600/?utm_source=GNW





Opto-semiconductors segment to estimated to hold largest market share in 2026

The opto-semiconductors segment for the GaN semiconductor device market is projected to hold the largest market share in 2026, by device type.The market growth of GaN opto-semiconductor devices can be attributed to the development of GaN opto-semiconductors which are primarily used in consumer and enterprises, industrial, and automotive industries.



GaN light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are used in laptop and notebook displays, mobile displays, projectors, televisions and monitors, signs and large displays, etc.GaN LEDs are also used for interior and exterior lighting in the automotive industry such as headlights and signal lights, car interior lighting, fog lights, stop lights, and dome lights.



In the industrial sector, they are used in warehouses, factories, industrial halls, warehouses, offices, etc.



Renewables vertical segment is estimated to register highest CAGR growth from 2021 to 2026

The renewables segment for the GaN semiconductor device market is estimated to register the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period, by vertical.This rapid growth can be attributed to the use of GaN transistors in designing energy storage systems, which have bi-directional power flow architectures and are simple in design, low cost, and highly efficient.



These benefits offered by GaN has led to the increasing adoption of GaN transistors instead of the conventional silicon-based transistors in energy storage systems and other renewable solutions including AC solar panels, solar DC to AC inverters, and VAR compensators.



APAC is projected to become the largest geographical market by 2026

APAC is projected to register the largest market size of the GaN semiconductor device market by 2026.The implementation of several macroeconomic policies, rising consumerism, digital revolution, advancing wireless infrastructure, trade and economic integration, and increasing disposable income have accelerated the region’s economic growth.



These factors are expected to lead to high growth of verticals such as consumer and enterprise, renewables, automotive, telecommunications, and industrial—where GaN semiconductor devices are extensively used. Moreover, the commercialization of 5G technology in China, South Korea, Japan, and other countries of the APAC region, along with the ongoing technological advancements in wireless communication infrastructure, is expected to spur demand for GaN devices.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 50%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 25%, Directors = 35%, and Others (sales, marketing, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) = 40%

• By Region: North America = 55%, APAC = 25%, Europe=15%, and ROW=5%



Major players profiled in this report:

The GaN semiconductor device market is dominated by a few established players such as Cree, Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Qorvo, Inc. (US), MACOM Technology Solutions (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation (US), GaN Systems (Canada), Nichia Corporation (Japan), and Epistar Corporation (Taiwan).



Research coverage

This report offers detailed insights into the GaN semiconductor device market based on device type (opto-semiconductors, radio frequency (RF) semiconductors, power semiconductors), wafer size (2 inches, 4 inches, 6 inches and above), application (lighting and lasers, supplies and inverters, power drives, radio frequency), vertical (automotive, consumer and enterprises, aerospace and defense, industrial, renewables, telecommunications, healthcare), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) which includes the Middle East, Africa, and South America).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the GaN semiconductor device market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



