MIMO and PAR Tokens Listed on Bittrex Global to Enable Euro-Stablecoin Trading

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIMO , the governance token behind Mimo DeFi, has officially been listed on Bittrex Global . In addition, PAR — Mimo’s stable token which is algorithmically pegged to the Euro — has also been listed. Its appeal to users of Bittrex comes from both owning the platform Mimo is built on as well as utilizing their native currency for those located in Europe.



This marks Mimo’s largest centralised exchange listing to date and enables a wider audience to trade the MIMO & PAR tokens.

PAR is exclusively minted in relation to loans on Mimo DeFi, the beginner-friendly lending platform that MIMO token holders help govern. PAR tokens are therefore collateralized by assets accepted on Mimo DeFi.

Nick Calabro, Growth Manager at Mimo, says that joining the Bittrex lineup is just the first step in a series of bullish updates to come out of the project before the end of the year.

“It’s been an exciting past few months for Mimo and our tokens. With all the news surrounding the dollar, PAR is an easy addition to many crypto portfolios I’m seeing and this listing on Bittrex is just another way to offer this stability to more users,” says Calabro, Growth Manager at Mimo.

“We’re confident that traders on the exchange will value what we’ve built with PAR both as a means to stabilize their portfolio, hedging another nation’s currency, and joining us as we introduce more tools like this as we expand,” adds Nick.

Bittrex is a clear partner to Mimo being one of the most secure platforms and wallet infrastructures, giving users easy access to an array of products and services.

Currently, two trading pairs for PAR and one for MIMO are available:

PAR/BTC + PAR/USDT

MIMO/BTC

Trading opens June 18, 2021.

