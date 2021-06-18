The global behavioral health software market is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026 from USD 2.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.6%

New York, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Behavioural/Mental Health Software Market by Component, Delivery, Functionality, End User - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05178641/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, data privacy concerns and a shortage of HCIT personnel are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



The support services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the behavioral health software market, by components in 2021

Based on components, the behavioral health software market is segmented into software and support services.The support services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the behavioral health software market in 2021.



The recurring requirement of support services (such as software upgrades and maintenance) is the major factor supporting its growth.



The Community clinics segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the behavioral health market during the forecast period

Based on end users, the behavioral health software market has been segmented into community clinics, hospitals, and private practices.In 2021, the community clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share.



Growing government initiatives to support these facilities and growing patient preference for community clinics are likely to drive behavioral health software adoption in this segment.



The behavioral health software market in Europe region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Geographically, the behavioral health software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.North America is expected to continue to dominate the market in 2026, while Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period.



Factors such as the growing incidence of mental disorders, government initiatives for increasing awareness about mental disorders, and the improving accessibility of behavioral healthcare are driving growth in the European region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 24%; Tier 2 - 45%; Tier 3 - 31%.

• By Designation (Supply Side): C-level - 22%; D-level - 28%; Others - 50%.

• By Designation (Demand Side): Psychiatrists- 67%; Behavioral Health Service Providers- 20%; Others- 13%

• By Region: North America - 48%; Europe - 21%; Asia - 26%; RoW - 5%.



The prominent players in the market are Advanced Data Systems (US), AdvancedMD (US), Cerner (US), Compulink (US), Core Solutions (US), Credible Behavioral Health (US), Kareo (US), Meditab Software (US), Mindlinc (US), Netsmart (US), Nextgen Healthcare (US, Qualifacts (US), The Echo Group (US), Valant (US), Welligent (US), Cure MD(US), Epic systems corporations (US), Accumedic (US), Mediware(US), Allscripts (US)



Research Coverage:

• The report studies the behavioral health software market based on component, delivery model, functionality, end user and region

• The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth

• The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

• The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total behavioral health software market

• The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to four major regions



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall behavioral health software market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape better and gain insights to position their businesses and help companies make suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information regarding key market drivers and opportunities.

