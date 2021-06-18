The global fumed silica market size is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2021 to USD 1.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026

New York, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fumed Silica Market by Type, Application, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04970264/?utm_source=GNW





In terms of both value and volume, hydrophilic segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.

The hydrophilic segment accounted for the largest market share in the fumed silica market.The hydrophilic nature of fumed silica is the result of the attached hydroxyl groups on the silica atom at the particle surface, owing to which the product is capable of hydrogen bonding, helping it to disperse in water.



Hydrophilic fumed silica helps in increasing the adhesion properties. It also absorbs water off the surface of the particle hence is best suited as an anti-caking agent.



UPR & composites segment to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for fumed silica.



The UPR & composites segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.It is witnessing high growth owing to increasing resin applications in various industry verticals, technological advancement, and their growing demand in developing regions.



Building & construction, pipes & tanks, and automotive applications use UPR extensively for making fiber reinforced plastics (FRP). They find applications in fuel storage tanks, cooling tower components, beams, ladder rails, boat hulls, decks, and small automobile parts (both interior and exterior).



Pharmaceuticals to be the fastest-growing end-use industry from 2021 to 2026, for fumed silica.



Pharmaceuticals will be the fastest-growing end-use industry for fumed silica during the forecast period.Fumed silica is used as an excipient in the pharmaceutical industry.



It is used as a multi-functional additive in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.Its glidant and anti-static properties help improve the flow properties of powders and reduce friction and static charges in high-speed tablets and capsule machines.



Fumed silica adheres readily to hydrophilic ingredients, functioning as an excellent glidant.It is also used as a disintegrant, filler, lubricant, binder, and a sorbent in tablets, capsules, and powders.



Fumed silica is also used in liquids, creams, and suspensions.



In terms of both value and volume, the APAC fumed silica market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for fumed silica as a result of the expansion of the construction industries due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward infrastructural development.



The growing population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors propelling industry expansion in this region. The growing automotive & transportation, personal care & beauty, pharmaceuticals, building & construction, and electrical & electronics industries in several APAC countries are fuelling fumed silica demand in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the silica sand market.

•?By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 62.1%, Production: 25.6%, and R&D: 12.3%

•?By Designation: C-level: 54.9%, D-level: 15.5%, and Others: 29.7%

•?By Region: North America: 18%, Europe: 14%, APAC: 42%, Middle East & Africa: 22%, and South America: 4%



The global fumed silica market comprises major manufacturers, such as Evonik Industries (Germany), Cabot Corporation (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Tokuyama Corporation (Japan), and Applied Material Solutions Inc. (US), among others.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the fumed silica market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on Fe content, particle size, application, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the fumed silica market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall fumed silica market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04970264/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________