Spain data center market to witness a CAGR of 5.40% during the period 2021-2026

New York, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Spain Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096856/?utm_source=GNW



Spain data center is emerging market witnessing an increase in investments during the forecast period. Major cloud service providers like Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web Services are also investing in the country. Around nine data center facilities are expected to be operational in the next 2-3 years. According to Uptime Institute, over 14 data center facilities are certified Tier III in the country. The Spain data center market has grown significantly, with an increase in hyperscale data center development and investment by cloud service providers. The increasing internet penetration across Spain is creating lucrative opportunities for the players to grow and expand their business presence in the country.



The report considers the present scenario of the Spain data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

• In 2019, Amazon Web Service (AWS) announced a renewable energy project in Spain, enabling a power capacity of 149 MW.

• In Spain, the cloud computing market is expected to grow at around 13% CAGR reaching USD 4.1 billion by 2026.

• DATA4, NTT, Equinix, Digital Realty (Interxion), and Nabiax are the few major data center investors in Madrid.

• Spain is witnessing greenfield construction that will bring in strong revenue for the construction vendors.

• Merlin Properties has planned a 20 MW data center in Barcelona and Bilbao.

• In recent years, the use of 45U-48U rack units is witnessing growth in the Spain data center market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.



SPAIN DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

• The growing adoption of cloud-based services and enterprise digitalization involving migration of on-premises facilities will enable the colocation services market growth in Spain during 2021-2026.

• The internet penetration in Spain stood at 91% in 2021. The increasing usage of the internet creates more data traffic, which aids in the country’s growth of data center facilities.

• The entry of cloud service providers like Microsoft and AWS boosts data center investments in the country.

• Spain is likely to invest over USD 5 billion on 5G technology and broadband coverage by 2025.

• Merlin Properties and Edged Energy have planned to construct three facilities in Madrid, Barcelona, and Bilbao. It is estimated to add over 85,000 square feet of data center space per facility.

• The Spanish Government has set to install 50 GW of renewable energy by 2030 as part of its National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan.

• In 2020, the Spanish Government announced an investment of USD 720 million in developing Artificial Intelligence to incorporate in the data center market.

• All-flash storage providers such as DELL, HPE, IBM, and Lenovo have a strong market share.



SPAIN DATA CENTER VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Spain data center market has several IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors. Atos, Broadcom, Cisco System, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo are the major vendors in the IT infrastructure market. New players are entering the Spain data center market owing to the growth opportunities. Equinix, Digital Realty (Interxion), Adam Ecotech, Nabiax, Colt DCS, and Global Switch are among the prominent providers operating in the colocation market.



• IT Infrastructure Providers

o Atos

o Broadcom

o Cisco System

o Dell Technologies

o Fujitsu

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

o IBM

o Juniper Networks

o Lenovo



• Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub Contractors

o Arup

o ARSMAGNA

o EYP Mission Critical Facilities

o Ferrovial

o IDOM

o ISG

o Mercury Engineering

o Quark

o PQC Power Quality Control

o Aeon Engineering



• Support Infrastructure Providers

o ABB

o Caterpillar

o Cummins

o Delta Electronics

o Eaton

o Gesab

o Legrand

o Piller Power Systems

o Rolls-Royce Power Systems

o Rittal

o Schneider Electric

o STULZ

o Vertiv Group



• Data Center Investors

o Aire Networks

o DATA4

o AWS (Amazon Web Services)

o Digital Realty

o EQT Infrastructure (EdgeConneX)

o Equinix

o NTT Global Data Centers

o Nabiax



REPORT COVERAGE

This report offers analysis on the Spain Data Center market share and in-depth analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, datacenter investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING FACILITIES

• Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

o Madrid

o Barcelona

o Seville

o Bilbao

o Other Locations

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area, Power Capacity, and Cities)



SPAIN DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction



• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches & Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chillers

o Cooling Towers, & Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Cooling Units



• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Standard

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



• Geography

o Madrid

o Other Cities



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

• Market size is available in terms of area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.

• An assessment of the Spain data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities.

• A detailed study of the existing Spain data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Spain data center market size during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Spain

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 35

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9

o Coverage: 5+ Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Spain

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• Classification of the Spain data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the Spain data center market?

2. How many existing data centers are there in Spain?

3. What are the expected upcoming facilities in Spain during the period 2021–2026?

4. What is the growth rate of Spain’s data center colocation market?

5. What are the factors driving the market growth in the country?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096856/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________