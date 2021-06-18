$680 Million PEGylated Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Application, End-user Industry and Geography

Dublin, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PEGylated Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global PEGylated proteins market is expected to reach US$1,190.215 million by 2026 from US$680.263 million in 2019 growing at a CAGR of 8.32%.



Protein PEGylation is the covalent attachment of polyethylene glycol (PEG) groups to protein to enhance the activity of the protein in vivo. The general idea behind protein PEGylation is to improve the physical and chemical properties of the protein and to enhance the bioactivity of conjugated protein. PEGylation of therapeutic proteins is becoming necessary owing to PEG's ability to protect against protein enzymatic degradation and increase the half-life of drugs. PEGylated proteins offer advantages such as extended half-life, reduced toxicity, lower immunogenicity, and increase in proteolytic protection which is accelerating the market growth of PEGylated proteins.

The key drivers of the market are the increasing adoption of PEGylated protein-based drugs due to increased stability and circulating half-life, increasing investments in research and development by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, expansion in the biologics sector, increasing prevalence of lifestyle disease, rising focus, and awareness on strategies to improve protein stability and circulating half-life, are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Mabwell Bioscience Co., Ltd., in September 2020, began the phase III clinical study to investigate the immunogenicity, safety, and hemostatic efficacy of PEGylated recombinant FVIII (BAX 855) in the patients who were previously left untreated and meet the requirements of being less than 6 years old and have severe hemophilia A. In addition, the increasing adoption of PEGylated protein to treat various chronic diseases will further fuel the market, as the number of people infected with chronic disease is on a rise. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% by the year 2020.



By type, the colony-stimulating factors segment is expected to hold a significant market share due to the increasing rate of cancer patients and infections related to chemotherapy, across the globe. The interferon segment is also expected to have a prominent market share due to its increasing use in viral infections. By application, the oncology segment is projected to hold a dominant market share owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer-infected patients across the globe. According to World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death, amounting to an estimated 9.6 million deaths, or one in six deaths, in 2018, globally. By end-user application, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are expected to hold a notable market share owing to the developments and investments in the sector to cater to the increasing demand. Geographically, North America is estimated to hold the majority market share due to the increasing adoption of biologics drugs such as monoclonal antibodies, erythropoietin, and interferon for the treatment of chronic diseases, increasing prevalence of cancer, investments in research activities for drug discovery at early stages, etc.

The United States is considered to have a large number of cancer patients which will further propel the growth of the market. According to Global cancer statistics, in 2020, in the United States, approximately 2,281,658 cancer cases were diagnosed in 2020, and 612,390 deaths were reported due to cancer. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing applications of PEGylated proteins in treating cancer, blood disorders, and chronic diseases.



Growth Factors: Increasing use of colony-stimulating factors



Colony-stimulating factors are substances, which help support a person's immune system during cancer treatment. The increasing incidence of cancer across the globe has increased the demand for this segment, which in turn will fuel the market growth for PEGylated proteins, globally. According to Global cancer statistics, 2020, the number of cancer cases globally was estimated to be 19, 292,789, with nearly 9,958,133 deaths due to cancer. Thus, the need for colony-stimulating factors for the effective treatment of cancer will drive market growth.



Restraints: Failures in drug development



The development of drugs is a complex and challenging process. The chances of a drug being developed during the first trial are rare as failures in drug development are very prevalent. The overall failure rate in drug development is around 96%, including a 90% failure rate during clinical development. The consequence of an expensive drug failure for pharmaceutical companies ranges from site closures, loss of jobs, and exhausting research and development budgets. Thus, failures in drug development and rising recalls of the therapeutic drugs might hamper the growth of the PEGylated proteins market during the forecast period.



Impact of COVID-19



The novel coronavirus pandemic did not adversely affect the PEGylated Proteins Market. The demand for PEGylated proteins remained unaffected as they fall under necessities. Several research institutes conducted extensive research based on PEGylation technology, in 2020. For instance, in a research study published in the Journal of General Virology, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 replication could be inhibited by low concentrations of PEG-IFN-alpha-2a that inhibit MERS-CoV replication in cell culture. The impact of Covid-19, on the PEGylated proteins market was minimal.



Competitive Insights



Key market players in the global PEGylated proteins market include Celares GmbH, Profacgen, JenKem Technology USA, Merck KGaA, QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, Belrose Pharma Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Creative PEGWorks, NOF Corporation, and Biomatrik Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Industry Regulations

4.6. Scenario Analysis



5. Global PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By Type

5.1. Colony Stimulating Factors

5.2. Interferons

5.3. Erythropoietin

5.4. Recombinant Factor VIII

5.5. Monoclonal Antibodies

5.6. Others



6. Global PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By Application

6.1. Oncology

6.2. Gastrointestinal Disorders

6.3. Hepatitis

6.4. Chronic Kidney Diseases

6.5. Multiple Sclerosis

6.6. Others



7. Global PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By End-User Industry

7.1. Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.2. Research Institutes

7.3. CROs



8. Global PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. North America PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By Type

8.2.2. North America PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By Application

8.2.3. North America PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By End-User

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. United States

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. South America PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By Type

8.3.2. South America PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By Application

8.3.3. South America PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By End-User

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Europe PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By Type

8.4.2. Europe PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By Application

8.4.3. Europe PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By End-User

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. UK

8.4.4.2. Germany

8.4.4.3. France

8.4.4.4. Spain

8.4.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Middle East and Africa PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By Type

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By Application

8.5.3. Middle East and Africa PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By End-User

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.2. Israel

8.5.4.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Asia Pacific PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By Type

8.6.2. Asia Pacific PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By Application

8.6.3. Asia Pacific PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis, By End-User

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. Japan

8.6.4.2. China

8.6.4.3. India

8.6.4.4. South Korea

8.6.4.5. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Celares GmbH

10.2. Profacgen

10.3. JenKem Technology USA

10.4. Merck KGaA

10.5. QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB

10.6. Belrose Pharma Inc.

10.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.8. Creative PEGWorks

10.9. NOF Corporation

10.10. Biomatrik Inc.

