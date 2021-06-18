Switzerland data center market size to witness CAGR of 3.44% during 2021-2026

New York, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Switzerland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934699/?utm_source=GNW





Switzerland is a major and mature data center market, which ranks 12th across the globe in terms of mobile internet speed and 4th in fixed broadband services. The internet penetration in the country is over 95%. Telecommunication service providers, enterprises, government agencies, and cloud and colocation service providers are the major data center investors in Switzerland. IT companies account for over 50% of data center service demand in Switzerland.

The report considers the present scenario of the Switzerland data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT:

• Server systems suitable for machine learning and artificial intelligence workloads are likely to observe growth during the forecast period.

• The adoption of 200/400 GbE ports is likely to increase, significantly impacting data center interconnection solutions.

• Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market owing to the increase in IoT-related technology.

• The majority of facilities are built to be Tier III standards, with N+1 redundant configuration across UPS systems.

• In terms of electrical infrastructure, generators with N+1 redundant configuration expect to observe growth during the forecast period.

• Data center operators in Switzerland are to procure generators with at least 48 hours of on-site fuel backup.

• Free cooling techniques and chillers are the most adopted cooling systems in facilities.

• The use of 45U-48U rack units expects to grow during the forecast period; however, 42U rack units are likely to observe a decline.



SWITZERLAND DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

• The growing demand for smart devices and analytics cloud adoption and the growth of wireless networking technologies have led several Switzerland-based organizations to invest in Big data and IoT technology.

• Over 90% of the population in Switzerland is covered under 5G. The deployment of 5G across the country will enable IoT devices to communicate and share data at a faster speed.

• The adoption of cloud-computing technology in 2020 grew by around 30%. The adoption of cloud computing technology has experienced considerable growth in Switzerland over the last few years.

• The revenue from the public cloud expects to reach over $10 billion by 2026.

• Cities such as Zurich and Geneva lead the colocation market. Zurich is considered one of the largest Tier III colocation markets in Europe.

• The share of wholesale colocation will increase in the coming years, with increased investments by cloud service providers.

• The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift from on-premise to colocation facilities by enterprises and the government are increasing the data center service demand.

• The country has a high internet penetration at around 96% of the overall population, with around 7.33 million active mobile internet users.

• Smart city initiatives and 5G deployment will increase the number of connected devices during the forecast period, leading to edge data center deployments across the country.



SWITZERLAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Switzerland data center market comprises several IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors. Vendors have involved a flurry of infrastructure and construction activities. They are at the forefront of several innovations that aim to enhance the operational efficiency of facilities, reduce power consumption, and decrease carbon emissions. Renewable energy sources power multiple hyperscale facilities. The adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has been driven by local enterprises, boosting local colocation and managing host services demand in the market.



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp



Construction Service Providers

• Arup

• Basler & Hofmann

• cpcm (construction project cost management)

• DPR Construction

• ffbk Architekten

• Gruner

• ISG

• Steiger Concept

• Turner & Townsend



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• KOHLER-SDMO

• Legrand

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• Socomec

• STULZ

• Trane Technologies

• Vertiv



Data Center Investors

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• ewl (energie wasser luzern)

• Green Datacenter

• Safe Host

• Vantage Data Centers



REPORT COVERAGE:

This report on the Switzerland Data Center market offers an elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, datacenter investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

• Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)



SWITZERLAND DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure



• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage

o Network



• Electrical Infrastructure

o Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o DCIM



• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



• Geography

o Zurich

o Geneva

o Lausanne

o Lucerne

o Wolhusen

o Bern

o Lupfig

o Steinhausen

o Satigny



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

• Market size available in the area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.

• An assessment of the investment in Switzerland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

• Data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Switzerland data center market size during the forecast period

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Switzerland

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 31

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9

o Coverage: Over 11 Regions

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Switzerland

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• Classification of the Switzerland data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and market prospects for the industry

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and data center investors operating in the market

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the Switzerland data center market?

2. What is the number of existing data centers in Switzerland?

3. How many new facilities are expected in Switzerland during the forecast period?

4. What is the growth rate of the Swiss Data Center Colocation Market?

5. Who are the key IT infrastructure players in Switzerland Data Center Market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934699/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________