Brazil Data Center Market to reach a CAGR of 10% during the period 2021-2026

New York, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brazil Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915167/?utm_source=GNW



The growing digitalization in the country, increasing adoption of the cloud, the introduction of the local data security law by the local government, and the shift from on-premises to colocation data centers are some of the major factors driving the market. Sao Paulo will witness investments from Equinix and Scala Data Centers in seven data center facilities in the coming years. Brazil is the top data center market in Latin America, with about 17 unique third-party data center service providers operating over 44 facilities in the country. The market has grown significantly, with an increase in hyperscale data center development and investment by cloud service providers. The COVID-19 pandemic has also been a strong market enabler for digital transformation initiatives across private and public sector enterprises in Brazil.



The report considers the present scenario of the Brazil data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT:

• 5G networks to boost the country’s digital economy and heighten demand for high bandwidth networking infrastructure.

• In 2020, the country’s major data center service providers were Ascenty, Equinix, Scala Data Centers, and ODATA.

• Development of the hyperscale facilities is likely to increase in the adoption of more than 10 kW PDU racks in the market.

• In Brazil, there are over 75 Uptime Institute Tier III Certified facilities, which includes colocation and telecommunication, service providers.

• In 2020, Sao Paulo witnessed investment in around four facilities, with approximately USD 295 million.

• Rio de Janeiro, Sumare, and Hortolandia will witness significant investments from Ascenty and ODATA, adding an IT load capacity of more than 70 MW.



BRAZIL DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

• Brazil is the leading data center market in Latin America, driving over 40% of the overall investment in the region.

• Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to invest over USD 230 million over the next two years to expand its data center presence in Brazil and strengthen its cloud infrastructure in Latin America.

• Brazil is the largest data center colocation market in the Latin America region and generated USD 680 million in 2020.

• Private cloud spending in Brazil is valued at around USD 600 million in 2021, with a 10% growth from 2020.

• Remote monitoring and management systems tools are gaining traction in the Brazilian data center market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

• In 2021, the country will spend around USD 400 million on various Artificial Intelligence data center projects.

• The shift of workloads from on-premises to colocation facilities boosts retail and wholesale colocation in the Brazilian data center market.



BRAZIL DATA CENTER VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Brazil currently hosts over 75 data center facilities. Sao Paulo is the major market for data center development in Brazil. It is a prominent location for the establishment of cloud region and hyperscale facilities. For instance, Amazon Web Services is opening its cloud region in Sao Paulo. Ascenty, Equinix, ODATA, and Scala Data Centers are investing in developing the Tier III facilities, which are opened and were under construction in 2020. Microsoft plans to open a cloud region in Rio de Janeiro that is expected to be operational in H2 2021. Ascenty (Digital Realty), Equinix, ODATA, and Scala Data Centers are the key investors in the Brazil data center market.



IT Infrastructure Providers

• Arista Networks

• Cisco

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Pure Storage



Construction Contractors & Sub Contractors

• AECOM

• Aceco TI

• Constructora Sudamericana S.A.

• Fluor Corporation

• ZFB Group

• Jacobs Engineering Group

• Quark



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Axis Communications

• Caterpillar

• Eaton

• Generac Power Systems

• Honeywell International

• Legrand

• Munters

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Rittal

• Siemens

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv Group



Data Center Investors

• Ascenty (Digital Realty)

• Equinix

• ODATA

• Scala Data Centers

• Quantico Data Center



REPORT COVERAGE:

This report analyzes the Brazil Data Center market share and elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, data center investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation of investment for different segments. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

• Existing Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)

o Fortaleza

o Hortolandia

o Jundiai

o Rio De Janeiro

o Sao Paulo

o Sumare

o Vinhedo

o Other Cities

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)



BRAZIL DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction



• IT Infrastructure

o Servers

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches & Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

o CRAC & CRAH Units

o Chillers

o Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Cooling Units



• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Tier Standard

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



• Geography

o Sao Paulo

o Other Cities



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

• Market size available in the area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.

• An assessment of the Brazil data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in Brazil.

• A detailed study of the existing Brazil data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Brazil data center market size during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Brazil

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 44

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 15

o Coverage: Sao Paulo, Rio De Janerio, Hortolandia, Fortaleza, Sumare, Vinhedo, Jundiai, and Other Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Brazil

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• Classification of the Brazil data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, electric, mechanical, and general construction) with market sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects for the market

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the market size of Brazil’s data center?

2. How many existing data centers are there in Brazil?

3. What are the expected upcoming facilities in Brazil during the period 2021–2026?

4. What is the growth rate of the Brazil Data Center Market?

5. Who are the key investors in the Brazil Data Center Market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915167/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________