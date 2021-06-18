Worldwide Automotive Heat Exchanger Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the automotive heat exchanger market and it is poised to grow by $6.89 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report on the automotive heat exchanger market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the heavy dependence on IC engines for mobility in emerging countries and increasing sales of passenger cars.



The automotive heat exchanger market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive heat exchanger market is segmented as below:



By Application

Passenger cars

LCVs

M and HCVs

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the regulation of the Indian government to equip heavy vehicles with air conditioners as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive heat exchanger market growth during the next few years.



The report on automotive heat exchanger market covers the following areas:

Automotive heat exchanger market sizing

Automotive heat exchanger market forecast

Automotive heat exchanger market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive heat exchanger market vendors that include Alfa Laval AB, API Heat Transfer Inc., Dana Inc., DENSO Corp., GEA Group AG, Mahle GmbH, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SPX Corp., and Valeo SA. Also, the automotive heat exchanger market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

LCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

M and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alfa Laval AB

API Heat Transfer Inc.

Dana Inc.

DENSO Corp.

GEA Group AG

Mahle GmbH

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SPX Corp.

Valeo SA

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

