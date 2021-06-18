Indonesia crawler excavator market to reach a CAGR of 6.55% during the period 2018-2027

New York, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Indonesia Crawler Excavator Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096854/?utm_source=GNW



Increasing demand for crawler excavator is attributed to investments by developed countries, favorable government policies and FDIs, shifting focus toward domestic manufacturing and upcoming industrial developments in the mining and construction industries are major drivers in the market.



The report considers the present scenario of the Indonesia crawler excavator market in Indonesia and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with segment analysis of the Indonesia crawler excavator market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT

• Manufacturers are making operational advances in their excavator motors, hydraulic systems, structures, tracks, and cab construction to improve fuel efficiency and competitiveness.

• Due to intense competition in technology and design, excavator makers are marketing their devices vigorously focused on technologically innovative features and a wide variety of attachments.

• OEMs are focused on integrating sensor solutions for driver assistance and decreased equipment downtime which would cut down the additional cost. Thus, in the coming years, such critical operating factors are likely to play an instrumental role in optimizing demand and sales

• Indonesia’s crawler excavator market by agriculture is expected to reach 1,493 units by 2027.

• The overall impact on component import will result in indigenous establishments of spare part/component facilities to beat future uncertainties related to supply chain disruptions in scenarios such as COVID.



INDONESIA CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET INSIGHTS

• Excavators used in mining industry accounted for the largest share of 40.9% in total unit sales for the year 2020 followed by construction industry 34.7%.

• The government has proposed a package worth USD 47.8 billion to help offset the economic effects of COVID thereby, helping the excavator market in Indonesia to revive.

• Demand for crawler excavators fell by 9% in 2020, but unit sales are projected to recover to pre-covid levels by 2023, assuming geopolitical stability.

• Indonesia crawler excavator shows promising growth due to increased government and private investment in mining and construction projects and increased investment in agricultural infrastructure such as warehousing, irrigation facilities and cold storage.

• By 2024-2025, the Government of Indonesia is planning to invest around USD 430 billion on infrastructure projects creating lucrative opportunities for crawler excavator distributors.

• Global Metal producers have their sights on the Country’s nickel reserves due to corresponding demand from the Electric Vehicles industry. Sumitomo Metal Mining of Japan planned to spend USD 2.8 billion in Indonesia to develop a High-Pressure Acid Leach (HPAL) nickel smelter which to produce high-quality metal which in turn will boost nickel mining and related demand for mining equipment such as crawler excavators

• Vendors’ ability to finance the procurement of parts and components required to manufacture and operate excavators, is influenced by the purchasing power of contractors.

• The COVID-19 outbreak delayed the implementation of a host of infrastructure projects until 2021, including the construction of Sp Tohpati-Tjokroaminoto Bridge, the Baro Raya Irrigation Network in Aceh, and the Way Sekampung Dam. Phase 2 of the Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit System work (from the Hotel Indonesia Roundabout to the National Monument) was also delayed for months.

• More than USD 430 billion will be spent across hundreds of projects. Around 25 new airports are in the pipeline, as are power plants, waste-to-energy facilities, and lots of mass transit projects.



INDONESIA CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET - VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Komatsu, Hitachi, Caterpillar, and Kobelco are major heavy equipment manufacturers in the Indonesia Crawler Excavator Market. Some Japanese manufacturers are also considering moving their activities to Indonesia, which will result in increased competition in the Indonesia crawler excavator market. Caterpillar strategizes to deliver high-quality power systems and machines by focusing on the implementation of defect-free initiatives across the company. Volvo distributes its construction equipment In Indonesia through PT Indotruck Utama.



Major Vendors

• Komatsu

• Hitachi

• Caterpillar

• Kobelco

• Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE)

• Doosan Excavator

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• JCB

• SANY



Other Prominent Vendors

• Sumitomo Construction Machinery

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

• LeeBoy

• Kubota Machinery

• Ingersoll Rand

• Liebherr Group



INDONESIA CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET - SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

• In Indonesia, in 2019, SDLG unveiled two mini excavators that are capable of landscaping, excavating, demolishing and material handling in cities and farms. In 2020, Komatsu launched 20-ton medium excavators in Indonesia. The growing need for excavators is driving OEMs to develop and release more sophisticated models.

• Medium excavators account for around 28.4% of the overall Indonesia crawler excavator market.

• Indonesia’s large crawler excavator market is expected to reach 6,091 units by 2027.

• Indonesia’s

• Indonesia’s Rated Power >201 hp crawler excavator market is expected to reach 6,434 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.39%.



Market Segmentation by Operating Weight

• Mini (

• Small (6-25 tons)

• Medium (25-40 tons)

• Large (>40 tons)



Market Segmentation by Application

• Mining

• Construction

• Agriculture

• Forestry

• Others



Market Segmentation by Gross Power Output

• 61-101 HP

• 102-200 HP

• >201 HP



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?

• This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of



o Volume (Unit sales)

Type

Excavator Type and Operating Weight

Operating Weight

Application

Gross Power Output



o Value (USD)

Type

Excavator Type and Operating Weight

Operating Weight

Application

Gross Power Output

• Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Indonesia, major projects and investments, market dynamics, market share

• Examples of latest technologies

• Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Indonesia crawler excavator market

• Complete supply chain analysis

• Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market

• Company Profile of 15 major vendors



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What was the unit volume of the Indonesia crawler excavator market in 2018?

2. Which are the major segments in the crawler excavator market?

3. Who are the top players in the Indonesia crawler excavator market?

4. What is the construction industry’s growth in terms of revenue in the region?

5. What are the market trends enabling the demand for crawler excavators?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096854/?utm_source=GNW



