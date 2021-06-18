Plug Power to Announce 2021 First Quarter Results

LATHAM, N.Y., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, will announce its 2021 first quarter results on June 22, 2021.



Join the call:

Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Time: 8:30 am ET

Toll-free: 877-405-1239 / 201-389-0851

Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1474445&tp_key=3a59174a22

The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug Power homepage (www.plugpower.com). A playback of the call will be available online for a period of time following the call.

