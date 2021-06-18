Qatar Air Compressor Markets Report 2021: Industrial, Construction, Oil & Food & Beverages, Petrochemicals, Mining, Gas

Dublin, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Air Compressor Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Types, by Lubrication Method, by Technology, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Qatar Air Compressor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.5% during 2021-27.

The Qatar air compressor market witnessed negative growth in the past years due to falling oil prices along with the economic blockade imposed by the governments of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt which negatively impacted the Qatar economy that transcended to the oil & gas and industrial sector as well due to which the country's air compressor market witnessed a decline from 2017 till 2019.

Further, the uncertainties raised due to COVID-19 along with the drop in the oil prices in 2020 harmed the complex infrastructure and energy projects leading to delay and default in Qatar which led to declining demand for air compressors during the year. The delay in projects is anticipated to slow down the market growth in 2021 as well.

However, the expected recovery of the oil & gas sector, expanding social infrastructure, development of ambitious transportation projects and recovering construction industry would act as the key drivers for the growth of the air compressor market in Qatar during the forecast period. Further, the government of Qatar is focusing on strengthening the economy by investing heavily in the non-oil and gas sector, which would ultimately spur the growth of the industrial sector in the country, increasing the demand for the air compressor market in the forthcoming period.

Rising investment in industrial, residential and social infrastructure development projects under various programs such as the Qatar National Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy (2018-22) would drive the demand for air compressors in Qatar in the near future.

Further, the projects such as Lusail City, Qetaifan Island North and construction of two residential projects worth more than $1.37 billion by UrbaCon Trading and Contracting (UCC) are expected to have a positive impact on the upcoming construction projects in the commercial and residential domain of the country stimulating the demand for air compressors in Qatar over the years to come. By technology type, rotary air compressor constitutes the major revenue share in the air compressor market on account of rising demand from the oil & gas sector, residential sector and the increasing investment in the industrial sector of the country.

In Qatar, the northern region captured the majority of the market revenue share in 2020, and the region is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period as well. Upcoming projects such as Barzan Gas Project and North Field Expansion would propel the demand for the air compressor market in the northern region during the forecast period also.

Qatar air compressor market report comprehensively covers the market by type, lubrication, technology, end-user applications and region. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the report:

Qatar Air Compressor Market Overview

Qatar Air Compressor Market Outlook

Qatar Air Compressor Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of Qatar Air Compressor Market Revenues By Types. Lubrication, Technology, End-User Applications and Region for the Period 2017-2027F

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Qatar Air Compressor Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Qatar Air Compressor Market Share, By Company

Market Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered:

The report covers the detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Types

Portable

Stationary

By Lubrication

Oil Injected

Oil-Free

By Technology

Rotary Up to 75kW 76-160kW

Above 160kW Centrifugal Up to 500kW Above 500kW

Reciprocating Up to 10kW Above 10kW



By End-User Application

Industrial

Construction

Oil & Food & Beverages

Others (Petrochemicals, Mining, etc.)

Gas

By Regions

Central

Southern

Western

Eastern

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Qatar Air Compressor Market Overview

4. Qatar Air Compressor Market Dynamics

5. Qatar Air Compressor Market Trends

6. Qatar Air Compressor Market Overview, By Types

7. Qatar Air Compressor Market Overview, By Lubrication

8. Qatar Rotary Air Compressor Market Overview

9. Qatar Centrifugal Air Compressor Market Overview

10. Qatar Reciprocating Air Compressor Market Overview

11. Qatar Air Compressor Market Overview, By Applications

12. Qatar Air Compressor Market Overview, By Regions

13. Qatar Breather Air Compressor Market Overview

14. Qatar Air Compressor Market Key Performance Indicators

15. Qatar Air Compressor Market Opportunity Assessment

16. Qatar Air Compressor Market Competitive Landscape

17. Company Profiles

Atlas Copco AB

Elgi Gulf FZE

FS-ELLIOTT CO., LLC

Gardner Denver FZE

Hanwha Power Systems CO., LTD.

Ingersoll Rand PLC

Kaeser Kompressoren FZE

Sulzer Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8x0job