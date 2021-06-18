World Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Report 2021-2025

Dublin, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing - The Rise of CMOs & CDMOs (2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Funding the Cell and Gene Therapy Boom

The rapid ascension of cell and gene therapies (CGT) has created a crucial turning point in the history of modern medicine. Not only have new therapies such as CAR-T produced a shift towards highly individualized medicine and a powerful new front in the war against cancer, but the rapidity of change with the CGT sector has taken the world by storm.

By 2025, the FDA has indicated that it will be reviewing an estimated 10 to 20 of CGTs per year, while the European Medicines Agency (EMA), has estimated that it will soon be approving as many as a dozen such therapies per year.

With the hard-earned marketing approvals gained by cell and gene therapy companies in recent years, biopharmaceutical companies have substantially increased their interest in the CGT sector. Some biopharma companies are resorting to increasing their manufacturing capacity by investing in expansion and new facilities, while others are partnering with third-party contract manufacturing organizations to outsource this work.

With the future in mind, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are also investing heavily in expanding their manufacturing capacity to be able to take on new clients and larger, later-stage projects as the market expands.

Currently, the cell and gene therapy field is currently on track for a massive capacity shortage. In particular, there is likely to be a shortage of manufacturing capacity at the commercial scale. Although approximately 90% of cell and gene therapy developers would prefer to use CMOs, related CMO capacity is not available within the industry.

Moreover, the lead time for CMOs to begin cell and gene therapy projects averages over 18 months. Thus, CGT developers are often forced to expand their in-house capacity. Of course, CMOs are also investing heavily into the expansion of their cell and gene therapy manufacturing capabilities, but these large build-outs take time.

This report is tailed to the strategic needs of cell and gene therapy (CGT) companies, as well as the CMOs and CDMOs who are handling third-party manufacturing services for these clients. With the competitive nature of this global market, you don't have the time to do the research. Claim this report to become immediately informed, without sacrificing hours of unnecessary research or missing critical opportunities.

In compiling this report, the research analysts leveraged nearly a decade of historical data on the cell and gene therapy manufacturing industry. In addition to conducting extensive secondary research, our analysts interviewed dozens of highly regarded industry leaders.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Funding the Cell and Gene Therapy Boom

1.1 Recent CMO/CDMO Expansions in Cell and Gene Therapy Sector

1.1.1 Expected Capacity Crunch

1.1.2 Investments for CGT Capacity Expansion

1.1.3 Other CGT Manufacturing Investments

1.1.4 Events Driving Expansion for CGT Facilities and Infrastructure

2. Recent Merger and Acquisition (M&A) Deals within the Cell and Gene Therapy Sector

2.1 Charles River Laboratories International/Retrogenix

2.2 Charles River Laboratories International/Cognate BioServices

2.3 Beam Therapeutics/Guide Therapeutics

2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific/Henogen

2.5 Eli Lilly/Prevail Therapeutics

2.6 Novartis/Vedere Bio

2.7 Bayer/Asklepios

2.8 AGC Biologics/MolMed

2.9 Sorrento Therapeutics/SmartPharm

2.10 Catalent/MaSTherCell

2.11 ElevateBio

2.12 Ixaka

3. Financing Rounds

3.1 Major Private Placements

3.1.1 Orchard Therapeutics

3.1.2 Amryt

3.1.3 BioNTech

3.1.4 Kiadis Pharma

3.2 Major Venture Capital Financings

3.2.1 ElevateBio

3.2.2 Century Therapeutics

3.2.3 Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.

3.2.4 Vineti, Inc.

3.2.5 Ori Biotech Ltd.

3.2.6 Neogene Therapeutics

3.2.7 Forge Biologics

3.2.8 Sana Biotechnology

3.2.9 Orca Bio

3.2.10 Freeline Therapeutics

3.2.11 Poseida Therapeutics

3.2.12 Kriya Therapeutics

3.2.13 Legend Biotech Corporation

3.2.14 Lyell Immunopharma

3.2.15 Mammoth Biosciences

3.2.16 Kyverna Therapeutics

3.3 Major Corporate Partnerships within the CGT Market

3.3.1 Bayer/Atara Biotherapeutics

3.3.2 Novartis/Mesoblast

3.3.3 Novartis/Sangamo

3.3.4 Janssen Biotech/Fate Therapeutics

3.3.5 Biogen/Sangamo

3.4 Follow-on Public Offerings by CGT Companies

3.4.1 Rocket Pharmaceuticals

3.4.2 Adaptimmune Therapeutics

3.4.3 Allogene Therapeutics

3.4.4 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

3.4.5 Bluebird bio

3.5 Initial Public Offerings (IPO)

3.5.1 Legend Biotech

3.5.2 Decibel Therapeutics

3.5.3 Sana Biotechnology

3.5.4 Rocket Pharmaceuticals

3.5.5 JW Therapeutics

3.5.6 AlloVir

3.5.7 Akouos

3.5.8 Generation Bio

3.5.9 Passage Bio

3.5.10 Beam Therapeutics

4. Market Size for Cell and Gene Therapy CMO/CDMOs

5. Profiles of Cell and Gene Therapy CMOs and CDMOs

5.1 3P Biopharmaceuticals

5.2 ABL, Inc.

5.3 AGC Biologics

5.4 Advent BioServices Ltd.

5.5 Akron Biotech

5.6 Aldevron

5.7 Anemocyte S.r.l

5.8 Applied Viromics

5.9 ATVIO Biotech, Ltd./Orgenesis Biotech Israel, Ltd.

5.10 Austrianova

5.11 Avid Bioservices, Inc.

5.12 Batavia Biosciences B.V.

5.13 Bio Elpida

5.14 BioCentriq

5.15 BioNTech IMFS GmbH

5.16 BioReliance Corporation/Merck Millipore

5.17 Bio-Techne

5.18 Biovian Oy

5.19 Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

5.20 Brammer Bio/Thermo Fisher Scientific

5.21 C3i

5.22 Catalent Biologics

5.23 CATAPULT

5.24 CCRM

5.25 Cell Therapies Pty Ltd.

5.26 CELLforCURE (Novartis)

5.27 Celonic AG

5.28 Cellular Therapeutics Ltd.

5.29 Center for Breakthrough Medicines

5.30 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

5.31 Cobra Biologics

5.32 Cognate BioServices

5.33 Delphi Genetics S.A.

5.34 ElevateBio

5.35 Emergent BioSolutions

5.36 Eurogentec

5.37 Exothera

5.38 FinVector

5.39 Flash Therapeutics

5.40 Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology

5.41 FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.

5.42 FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

5.43 GenScript Biotech Corporation

5.44 KBI Biopharma

5.45 Lonza Group Ltd.

5.45.2 Services

5.47 Matica Biotechnology, Inc.

5.48 Medinet Co., Ltd.

5.49 Minaris Regenerative Medicine, LLC

5.50 MolMed S.p.A

5.51 NECSTGEN

5.52 NEOBIOSIS, LLC

5.53 NIKON CeLL Innovation Co., Ltd.

5.54 Ology Bioservices, Inc.

5.55 OrganaBio

5.56 Orgenesis

5.57 OxfordBiomedica plc

5.58 Patheon/Thermo Fisher Scientific

5.59 Performance Cell Manufacturing

5.60 Q-Gen Cell Therapeutics

5.61 RoslinCT

5.62 Samsung Biologics

5.63 SK biotek

5.64 Stanford Laboratory for Cell and Gene Medicine

5.65 Stemmatters, Biotechnologia e Medicina Regenerativa S.A.

5.66 Takara Bio Europe SAS

5.67 TUM Cells

5.68 Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute/Miami University

5.69 Upstate Stem Cell cGMP Facility

5.70 VGXI, Inc.

5.71 Vigene Biosciences, Inc.

5.72 Waisman Biomanufacturing

5.73 Yposkesi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lyde6o



