Global Automotive Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Solutions Market Report 2021 Featuring Major OEMs, Network Providers, Cloud Providers, Software Companies, Hardware Companies, and Other Enablers

Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) in automotive is in its early stage and this report is considered to be an overview of the automotive edge computing market. This study defines Multi-Access Edge Computing for the automotive industry and covers how automotive stakeholders should anticipate new applications on both existing and future business models.
Who, What, Why, When, How, How much?
The analysis identifies automotive edge computing solutions. OEMs, network providers, cloud providers, software companies, hardware companies, and other enablers are listed in detail, according to their part in the ecosystem. All automotive edge computing applications are grouped according to C.A.S.E (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility functions.
Benefits and processes of edge computing in automotive are also covered in this research. OEM perspectives are discussed with examples and investigation of partnerships and natures of the partnerships with edge computing participants, followed by trends in the automotive edge computing industry.
MEC companies that are either specifically working on automotive applications or also working in other industries are identified separately. Investments in recent years, business models that are emerging, and growth opportunities are also discussed. The development of different types of edge, such as industrial edge, smart city edge, IoT edge, are categorized as early adopters and expected to be followed by in-vehicle edge.
Driving forces such as 4G/5G and increasing autonomous features in cars and their challenges in implementation, security in data exchange in distributed network are also analyzed in this research service.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Multi-access Edge Computing in the Automotive Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Segmentation
3. Introducing Automotive MEC
- MEC in Automotive Industry Definition
- Automotive MEC Introduction
- Automotive Edge Computing Stakeholders
- Key Competitors in Automotive Edge Computing Market
- MEC Mobility Applications
- Benefits of Edge Computing in Mobility
- Automotive Edge Development Timeline
- Automotive Edge Operations
- MEC Data Selection
- Impact of Automotive MEC
4. Application Areas
- Key Applications of Automotive Edge
- MEC C.A.S.E. and Non-C.A.S.E. Application List
- Connected (C.A.S.E.) Edge Applications
- Connected (C.A.S.E.) Edge Application Examples
- Autonomous (C.A.S.E.) Edge Applications
- Autonomous (C.A.S.E.) Edge Application Examples
- Shared (C.A.S.E.) Edge Applications
- Shared (C.A.S.E.) Edge Application Examples
- Electrification (C.A.S.E.) Edge Applications
- Non-C.A.S.E. Automotive Edge Applications
5. OEM Strategies
- Trends
- OEM Edge Computing Strategies Analysis
- OEM Edge Computing Partners and Areas of Use
6. Competitive Benchmark
- Automotive Edge Software Companies
- Investments
7. Business Models
- MEC Functions to Be Offered
8. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Geolocal Edge Nodes for Specific Mobility Applications, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Semiautonomous Functions, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: Roadside-MEC-supported Consumer Experience, 2020
9. Appendix
