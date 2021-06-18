The Worldwide HVAC Linesets Industry is Expected to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10% from 2021

Dublin, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Linesets Market by Material Type (Copper, Low Carbon), End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Implementation (New Construction, Retrofit), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HVAC linesets market size is projected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.0% from USD 7.1 billion in 2021.

Urbanization and increase in residential construction, growing trends of smart homes, increasing demand for air conditioners, and significant growth in number of data centers and their power density are driving the market for HVAC linesets. However, local cooling solutions and rising environmental concerns are expected to restrain this market. Rising global temperatures and heat islands and growing income to propel the demand for HVAC systems are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the manufacturers. Major challenges faced by players in this market are passive cooling and free cooling solutions and adoption to new refrigerants.

In terms of value, the carbon segment is projected to account for the largest share of the HVAC lineset market, by material type, during the forecast period.

Copper is the most preferred material among the lineset manufactures, for application in the HVAC industry. Some of the primary advantages of copper line sets for application in heating and cooling installations in all kinds of residential and commercial buildings are its malleability, easy to join, durable, and 100% recyclability. The copper material type is forecasted to dominate the HVAC market, due to the rising residential construction in the US, China, India, and Indonesia. Also, due to the COVID-19 the sales of split ACs increased in the US, as more and more people were operating in the work from homes scenario for which they needed a comfortable temperature environment in their homes.

Commercial to be the largest end user during the forecast period.

In the commercial end-use industry, cooling solutions like air conditioners are primarily demanded by offices, hospitality sector, super markets & hypermarkets, banks, and data centers. The commercial end-use segment primarily uses low carbon steel based line sets, and require very high volumes of the same. The total volume of the HVAC lineset is much higher in case of commercial end-use industry, as compared to the residential one. This is due to the greater building area in commercial buildings, more free space to cool, and a greater number of connections of lineset.

Retrofit is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Retrofit projects are designed to integrate new components into existing HVAC networks. Retrofitting provides a more cost-effective way to improve system performance without the need to replace the entire system. The green building initiative and steps taken to reduce the adverse effects on the environment caused by old HVAC systems is boosting the adoption of new HVAC line sets in retrofits. When a major component in either the outdoor or indoor unit of a traditional heat pump system or air conditioner fails, both units should be replaced because newer equipment is carefully matched for optimal efficiency and operating pressures.

The APAC region leads the HVAC lineset market in terms of value.

APAC is the fastest-growing region for HVAC lineset market. The growth in demand for HVAC linesets in the region can be largely attributed to factors such as high population, increasing industrial growth, and stringent environmental norms. Moreover, the rising number of end-use industries in the region is also leading to innovations and developments in the field of HVAC lineset, thereby fueling the growth of the APAC HVAC lineset market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the HVAC Lineset Market

4.2 HVAC Lineset Market, by Material Type

4.3 HVAC Lineset Market, by End-Use Industry

4.4 HVAC Lineset Market, by Implementation

4.5 HVAC Lineset Market, by Region

4.6 APAC: HVAC Lineset Market

4.7 HVAC Lineset Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Urbanization and Increase in Residential Construction

5.2.1.2 Growing Trends of Smart Homes

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Air Conditioners

5.2.1.4 Significant Growth in the Number of Data Centers and Their Power Density

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Local Cooling Solutions

5.2.2.2 Rising Environmental Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Global Temperatures and Heat Islands

5.2.3.2 Growing Income to Propel the Demand for HVAC Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Passive Cooling and Free Cooling Solutions

5.2.4.2 Adoption of New Refrigerants

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.4.2 HVAC Line Set Manufacturers

5.4.3 Distributors

5.4.4 HVAC System Manufacturers

5.4.5 End-users

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Methodology

5.5.3 Document Type

5.5.4 Insights

5.5.5 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.5.6 Top Companies/Applicants

5.6 Yc-Ycc Drivers

5.7 Ecosystem Mapping

5.8 Average Pricing Analysis, by Material Type

5.9 Tariff Policies & Regulations

5.9.1 the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.10.1 Import-Export Scenario of HVAC Lineset Market

5.11 COVID-19 Impact on HVAC Lineset Market

5.11.1 Impact of COVID-19 on HVAC Industry

5.11.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Building & Construction Industry

6 HVAC Lineset Market, by Material Type

7 HVAC Lineset Market, by End-Use Industry

8 HVAC Line Set Market, by Implementation

9 HVAC Lineset Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

10.3 Market Share Analysis of Top 5 Players

10.4 Market Evaluation Matrix

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Star

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.7 Business Strategy Excellence

10.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SMEs

10.8.1 Star

10.8.2 Emerging Leaders

10.8.3 Emerging Companies

10.8.4 Pervasive

10.9 Competitive Situation & Trends

10.1 Key Players' Strategies Operating in North America

10.11 Market Ranking of Key Players in North America

10.12 Market Share Analysis of Top 5 Players Operating in the North American Region

10.13 Domestic vs International Suppliers

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Daikin

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Financial Assessment

11.1.3 Operational Assessment

11.1.4 Products Offered

11.1.5 Recent Developments

11.1.6 Winning Imperatives

11.1.7 SWOT Analysis

11.1.8 Analyst's View

11.1.8.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

11.1.8.2 Strategic Choices Made 182

11.1.8.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.2 Halcor

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Financial Assessment

11.2.3 Operational Assessment

11.2.4 Products Offered

11.2.5 Recent Developments

11.2.6 Winning Imperatives

11.2.7 SWOT Analysis

11.2.8 Analyst's View

11.2.8.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

11.2.8.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.2.8.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.3 Hydro

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Financial Assessment

11.3.3 Operational Assessment

11.3.4 Products Offered

11.3.5 Recent Developments

11.3.6 Winning Imperatives

11.3.7 SWOT Analysis

11.3.8 Analyst's View

11.3.8.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

11.3.8.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.3.8.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.4 Kme Se

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Financial Assessment

11.4.3 Operational Assessment

11.4.4 Products Offered

11.4.5 Recent Developments

11.4.6 Winning Imperatives

11.4.7 SWOT Analysis

11.4.8 Analyst's View

11.4.8.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

11.4.8.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.4.8.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.5 Mueller Streamline Co.

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Operational Assessment

11.5.3 Products Offered

11.5.4 Recent Developments

11.5.5 Winning Imperatives

11.5.6 SWOT Analysis

11.5.7 Analyst's View

11.5.7.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

11.5.7.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.5.7.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

11.6 Cerro Flow Products LLC

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Operational Assessment

11.6.3 Products Offered

11.7 Jmf Company

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Operational Assessment

11.7.3 Products Offered

11.8 Zhejiang Ice Loong Environmental Sci-Tech Co. Ltd

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Operational Assessment

11.8.3 Products Offered

11.9 Feinrohren S.P.A.

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Operational Assessment

11.9.3 Products Offered

11.10 Diversitech Corporation

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Operational Assessment

11.10.3 Products Offered

11.10.4 Recent Developments

11.11 Foshan Shunde Lecong Hengxin Copper Tube Factory

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Operational Assessment

11.11.3 Products Offered

11.12 Zhejiang Hailiang Co. Ltd.

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Financial Assessment

11.12.3 Operational Assessment

11.12.4 Products Offered

11.12.5 Recent Developments

11.13 Start-Ups

11.13.1 Linesets Inc.

11.13.2 Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC

11.13.3 Hmax

11.13.4 Icool Usa, Inc.

11.13.5 Pdm US

11.13.6 Mm Kembla

11.13.7 Mandev Tubes

11.13.8 Uniflow Copper Tubes

11.13.9 Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube Co. Ltd.

11.13.10 Mehta Tubes Limited

11.13.11 Klima Industries

12 Appendix

