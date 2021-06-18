Global Automotive LED Headlamps Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring LG Electronics, Lumax Industries and Valeo Among Others

Dublin, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive LED Headlamps Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the automotive LED headlamps market and it is poised to grow by $798.04 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report on automotive led headlamps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for energy efficient lighting systems and increased penetration of EVs.



The automotive LED headlamps market analysis include application and geography segments.



The automotive LED headlamps market is segmented as below:



By Application

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Others

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the adoption of advanced light based driver assistance systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive LED headlamps market growth during the next few years.



The report on automotive led headlamps market covers the following areas:

Automotive LED headlamps market sizing

Automotive LED headlamps market forecast

Automotive LED headlamps market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive LED headlamps market vendors that include HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Lumax Industries Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and Varroc Engineering Ltd. Also, the automotive LED headlamps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Lumax Industries Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

Varroc Engineering Ltd.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rureg7