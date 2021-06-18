Predictmedix Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form 20-F With the SEC

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) (“Predictmedix” or the “Company”), announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form 20-F to register its common shares with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Once the registration statement has been declared effective by the SEC, the Company will be a reporting issuer under the United States securities laws.



About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE: PMED | OTCQB: PMEDF) is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) company developing disruptive technologies for the health and safety of people at work, in public environments, and by supporting healthcare systems with AI powered tools to facilitate better care and outcomes. Our AI powered screening products analyze real-time data from multispectral cameras and other sensors to detect when individuals may exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 & other infectious diseases and also impairment due to alcohol & cannabis. We are also expanding our technology to screen for mental illnesses such as Alzheimer's, dementia, and depression. To learn more about our partnerships, where to buy our solutions, and company updates, visit Predictmedix.com .

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time."

Predictmedix Inc. trades as “PMED” on the Canadian Securities Exchange and “PMEDF” on the OTCQB market in the United States.

For more information, visit predictmedix.com

