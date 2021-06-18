Global Keloid Treatment Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Treatment and Geography

Dublin, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Keloid Treatment Market (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Keloid scars are heap-up scars which are developed with injuries causing due to, acne, burns, ear piercing, chickenpox, surgical cuts, scratches and vaccination sites and build up abruptly on the skin surface. Keloid scars develop commonly in people between age group 10 to 20 years of age. Globally, development of advance technology based treatment, rise in the appearance consciousness, and increasing awareness about scare treatment products, and expenditure on personal care, and changing lifestyle are the prime growth drivers of global keloid treatment market. In addition, increase in adoption of of radiation therapy, surgical intervention, and steroid injections and, emerging economies such as China, India and others, will create new opportunities for global keloid treatment market. However, higher cost of treatment, and risk of side effects and complications during treatment are the key restraints for global keloid treatment market.



This report identifies the global keloid treatment market size in for the year 2014-2016, and forecast of the same for year 2021. It also highlights the potential growth opportunities in the coming years, while also reviewing the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and other key aspects with respect to global keloid treatment market.



Geographically North America dominated global keloid treatment market, and Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth, owing to rapidly increasing aging population, growing disposable income, rising focus on personal well-being and modernizing healthcare infrastructure in this region. Among all the treatments, surgical treatment segment has the highest market share in global keloid treatment market.



This report segments global keloid treatment market on the basis of product, treatment, and regional market as follows:

Keloid Treatment Market, By Product: Elastic Wraps, Sprays, Ointment, Creams, Oils, and Topical Gels & Gel Sheets

The report has focused study on keloid treatment market by basis of treatment such as: Radiation Therapy, Cry Therapy, Surgical Treatment, Laser Treatment, Steroid Injections, and Interferon

This is report has been further segmented into major regions, which includes detailed analysis of each region such as: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) covering all the major country level markets in each of the region

This report identifies all the major companies operating in the keloid treatment market. Some of the major companies' profiles in detail are as follows:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Renovo Group Plc

Galena Biopharma, Inc.

Pacific World Corporation

