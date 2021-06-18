Grom Social’s Top Draw Animation Subsidiary Ramps Up Production as Demand for Premium Content Grows in Post-Pandemic World

Slate of Projects from Global Entertainment Brands Entrust Top Draw Animation with their Most Iconic and Beloved Intellectual Properties

Boca Raton, FL, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM), the emerging entertainment and social media company for kids and families, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Top Draw Animation, is ramping up production at its state-of-the-art animation studio in the Philippines to address the growing demand for the animated content it produces on behalf of several leading global entertainment companies. Additionally, as the entertainment industry reopens and the global pandemic slows, Top Draw has reinstated its animators training program – suspended during the crisis – to cultivate the next generation of animation pros and meet the increase in animation production.

Top Draw Animation is a centerpiece of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., which also operates: Grom Social, a safe social media app for kids under 13; Grom Educational, a supplier of web filtering solutions; and Curiosity Ink Media, a producer and developer of original kid-friendly content, which Grom recently entered into an agreement to acquire. Top Draw Animation continues its upward climb after its parent company posted Q-1 revenues and gross profits up 45% and 58%, respectively, over last year.

Top Draw is a leading supplier of premium animation seen all over the world and programming information for the content it produces is shared only by its clients. For Top Draw, unused production capacity remains for the second half of 2021, which Grom expects it to fulfill with the renewal of existing projects/series, as well as new animation assignments. The renewed demand for animation production signifies the return to normalcy following months of slowed-down content production and orders.

“Top Draw’s commitment to delivering top-shelf production for audiences everywhere is reflected in both our first quarter growth and the increasing demand for premium animation, which our clients heavily rely upon to entertain families,” explains Russell Hicks, Top Draw’s newly installed President and Nickelodeon veteran. “Top Draw couldn’t be happier to bring our state-of-the-art studio back into full swing and deliver top shelf content which brings much needed joy to audiences everywhere.”

Darren Marks, CEO of Grom, adds, “The combination of new Grom executives, re-energized animation production, growing demand for safe social media for kids, requisite educational web-filtering and the influx of original IP from Curiosity Ink Media, make Grom Social Enterprises perfectly poised to be an important pipeline for escapist, brand-safe entertainment for the whole family. Collectively and individually, these assets serve as a gateway to meaningful revenue opportunities and attractive gross margins to deliver long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders.”

About Top Draw Animation, Inc.

TDA is an award-winning producer of top-quality 2D animation for television markets around the world and for leading companies such as Disney Television Animation, DreamWorks Television and Nickelodeon. The company employs over 400 artists in its 37,000 square foot, state-of-the-art studio in Manila, the Philippines and has accumulated an impressive portfolio of TV animation totaling more than 2,000 half hours. For more information please visit our website at www.topdrawanimation.com

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc .

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM) is a leading social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age; providing safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games, while teaching them about being a good digital citizen. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom Social Enterprises also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private business. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com.

