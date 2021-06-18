ARHT Media Showcases Holopresence™ Technology Before, During and After Arab Health 2021 in Dubai

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, will be showcasing the company’s proprietary HoloPresence™ technology in Dubai and Abu Dhabi June 16th – 30th, 2021.



June 16th and 17th featured two days of back to back demonstrations for potential clients in enterprise, government, education and entertainment – including those involved with producing the Dubai World’s Fair starting October 1. Demonstrations June 20th – 24th will be heavily dominated by attendees to the Arab Health 2021 conference and the following week will include 3 days of demonstrations in Abu Dhabi for a variety of opportunities. With the upcoming World’s Fair, as well as the World Government Summit in Dubai, plus the World Cup 2022 in Qatar the scale of the opportunities in the region is significant.

ARHT demonstrated the company’s Capture Studio and H-Series Portable Displays, with a combination of live beams of holograms from Singapore, Toronto, London and New York into Dubai or Abu Dhabi – where presenters appeared life-sized, lifelike, in 3D with no noticeable latency, as well as pre-recorded content demonstrating a variety of applications across a number of vertical markets. Attendees were even able to be captured in the capture studio and beamed onto the H-Series Portable Display as a live hologram.

Earlier this year ARHT announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Dubai based NMK, a division of UK based Midwich Group plc. These demonstrations, as well as a series of client meetings over the past 10 days, marked NMK’s official launch in the marketplace, and the reception was great. NMK is looking to capitalize on the success of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed’s presentation at the World Government Summit 2019 utilizing ARHT technology, as well as other ARHT activations in the region in healthcare, entertainment and financial services.

“I enjoyed 12 incredible days of meetings and demonstrations in Dubai discussing projects in so many verticals for delivery throughout the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The region loves new technology and has the budgets and progressive attitude to break new ground to deliver better experiences to its audiences,” said ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “Aside from very big budget events, there was a great deal of interest in creating networks using our HoloPod™ permanent displays – with potential installations targeted for later this year. The volume of potential business here is incredible.”

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange. Contact

ARHT

Salman Amin

samin@arhtmedia.com

Investor Contact

Phil Carlson

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1233

ARHT@kcsa.com

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.