Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS

Admiral Markets AS announces that due to the resignation application submitted by the member of the Management Board Victor Gherbovet, Victor Gherbovet will not continue in the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS as of 01.07.2021, and his term as the member of the Management Board expires on 30.06.2021.



Sergei Bogatenkov, the CEO of Admiral Markets, said that he was very sorry to see Victor Gherbovet leave the company. "We are extremely grateful to him for the years he was part of the Admirals team. His contribution to the development of the company has been enormous, and together we have celebrated great victories, learned valuable lessons and approached the long-term goals we have set ourselves as a company. Although I am sorry that such a valued player is leaving our team, I understand his desire to move forward and wish him well in accepting the new challenges,” added Bogatenkov.



Admiral Markets AS also announces its intention to elect Dmitri Lauš as a member of the Supervisory Board (with effect from 01.07.2021). At the same time, it is planned to recall Dmitri Lauš from the Management Board of the company.



Additional information:



Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764