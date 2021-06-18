More Drivers Keeping Old Cars Running: Average Age of a Car Rose to a Record 12 Years

Dublin, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the used car industry "More drivers keeping old cars running"



The average age of vehicles on roadways rose to a record 12.1 years last year, as high prices and improved quality prompt owners to hold on to their cars longer. It was the first time the average vehicle age rose above 12 years.

While the average vehicle age has risen steadily over the last 15 years, the trend accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic partly because of a drop in new car sales.

The finding reflects the stronger value of vehicles throughout their life cycles, from higher new-vehicle prices Americans have been paying for years higher prices on used-car lots.

