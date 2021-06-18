New York, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Retailing in United States of America (USA) - Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06094206/?utm_source=GNW





Scope

- The overall retail industry in USA is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2020 and 2025 to reach USD 4,767bn.

- Food & Grocery is the dominating sector with USD 1,446.9bn in 2020 but Furniture & Floor covering is the fastest growing sector, which will grow at 5.8% CAGR between 2020-2025 to reach USD 219.0bn.

- Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and hard discounters is the leading channel but vending machines is expected to see the maximum growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 24.1% between 2020-2025 to reach USD 9.8bn. However, its market share will remain very low.

- The USA retail industry is dominated by mass market players



