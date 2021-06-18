On updated areas of activities supervised by Management Board members of AB “Ignitis grupė”

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – “Ignitis Group” or “Company”) informs that on 18 June 2021 Supervisory Board of the Company, considering that Dominykas Tučkus ceases to hold a position of Member of the Management Board on 25 June 2021, has adopted a decision to approve the updated list of areas of activities supervised by the Ignitis Group Management Board members, which will be effective until the end of term of the Management Board on 31 January 2022. The list can be found on the website of the Company (https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/management-bodies).

Supervision of area of infrastructure and development of the company, which includes forming Ignitis Group’s production portfolio, including renewable energy development issues, will be taken over until the end of term by Vidmantas Salietis, Management Board Member and Director of Commerce and Services at Ignitis Group. Supervision of forming Company’s innovation strategy and innovation function will be handled by Darius Maikštėnas, Management Board Chair and CEO at Ignitis Group.

The Company reminds that on 4 June 2021 it has received a letter of resignation from Dominykas Tučkus, Company’s Management Board Member and Business Development and Infrastructure Director, from the positions of Management Board Member and Business Development and Infrastructure Director at Ignitis Group. Dominykas Tučkus will continue his career path abroad.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076