Hexagon Purus to supply hydrogen storage systems to KEYOU for internal combustion engine bus and truck projects in Europe

Hexagon Purus has received an order for hydrogen storage systems for KEYOU, a Munich, Germany-based clean mobility company. Hexagon Purus will supply hydrogen storage systems for KEYOU’s H2 combustion engine DEMO Bus with a leading European OEM and its DEMO truck project.



Driving the energy transformation





KEYOU has redesigned the traditional internal combustion engine enabling it to run on hydrogen as sustainable and clean fuel, bringing about a large leap in propulsion development. The company has succeeded in developing an emission-free, yet cost-effective hydrogen drive for commercial vehicles – without compromising performance, capacity or range.

“KEYOU and Hexagon Purus share a common vision and a common interest – to drive the energy transition and achieve clean air everywhere,” says Michael Kleschinski, EVP Hexagon Purus. “As more European countries and cities announce strategic policies to promote the decarbonization of mobility, more commercial vehicles—especially city buses and heavy-duty trucks—will be rapidly transitioned. KEYOU is dedicated to accelerating this development, and we are pleased to be a part of this exciting project.”

“Hexagon Purus is a global leader and expert for hydrogen storage and tank systems with over 50 years of experience in high-pressure technology. Since hydrogen storage is an integral part of our technology, we’re glad to have such a strong partner supporting us to realize our two prototype vehicles,” says Thomas Korn, CEO, and co-founder of KEYOU.



Timing





Hexagon Purus’ storage systems will be supplied from our Kassel, Germany and Kelowna, Canada facilities. The first deliveries will be in November 2021.



