The personalized nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during 2021-2026

New York, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personalized Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096855/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing disposable income in the developing regions and fast integration of digital healthcare technologies are gaining traction. The major countries create demand for personalized nutrition products, such as the US, China, and Japan. In recent years, increasing consumer awareness towards health and a better understanding of health and fitness are significant factors driving the demand in the personalized nutrition market across several regions. Did you know, Segterra one of the players in the market, is offering the InsideTracker platform? The company provides personalized nutrition and fitness plans based on blood testing, DNA, and lifestyle habits. The high acceptance of technologies is helping in food consumption and healthcare plans and support in shaping the food and healthcare industry. Amazon Fresh has collaborated with Habit to deliver customized health plans to consumers. Personalized Nutrition Innovation Summit is a forum for CEO and founders of innovative personalized nutrition and startups to meet potential partners and investors.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the personalized nutrition market during the forecast period:

• Rising Technology Innovation and Advancements

• Increasing Trend of Personalization Shaping Food & Healthcare Industry

• Introduction of Digitalization in Healthcare Industry

• Growth Opportunities Through Collaborations and Strategic Partnership



The study considers the present scenario of the personalized nutrition market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



PERSONALIZED NUTRITION MARKET SEGMENTATION

The personalized nutrition market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, form, application, end-user, geography. Dietary supplements and nutraceuticals products have high potential in the Asia Pacific region. This segment accounts for over 52% of the APAC market share due to the increasing health awareness and personalized health diet plans. The usage frequency of nutraceuticals in developed countries is nearly 50% to 70% and is majorly used by females. The acceptance of functional food and beverage products have high potential in the European region. Personalized sports nutrition is designed to modify food recommendations to improve direct and indirect factors that influence athletic performance. In China, the process for dietary supplement requires strict testing compared to the US, processes pharmaceutical approval.



The discovery of compounds such as vitamins, minerals, micronutrients, and other pigments has led to the advent of dietary supplements. It is growing at a CAGR of around 14% in the market. The aqueous coating solution is used to coat the tablets as it makes the tablet safe, protective, and easy to swallow, and the usage of this solution is booming in the supplements segment. Athletes, weightlifters, older adults, and people with chronic disease could require more general protein intake recommendations, pushing the growth of the powder-based supplement across the globe.



Consuming a nutritious diet is essential to maintain a healthy weight and attain the necessary nutrients for healthy body function. People are shifting toward personalized health advice as an individual can get dietary advice tailored explicitly according to the genotype to prevent and treat chronic diseases. Maintaining a healthy weight and eating is crucial for a sportsperson. Personalized nutrition plays a significant role in the sports nutrition market. DNAfit, one of the prominent players, is offering sports nutrition based on DNA.



The companies are collecting health information or nutritional status through tests or devices. They interpret the collected data and offer recommendations for ingredients according to consumer’s diet requirements. Nowadays, direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits are provided to customers through players’ websites, advertisements, or the internet. The personalized recommendation is increasing in the hospital patient consumption of protein and calories and improving clinical nutrition outcomes. The healthcare tends, such as short length of stay in acute care facilities, shifted the bulk of nutrition education and nutrition therapy to the ambulatory setting to boost the global market demand.



• Segmentation by Product

o Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

o Functional Foods & Beverages

o Sports Nutrigenomics

o Digitized DNA



• Segmentation by Form

o Tablets

o Capsules

o Powders

o Liquids

o Others



• Segmentation by Application

o Standard Supplement

o Diseased Based

o Sports Nutrition



• Segmentation by End-User

o Direct-to-consumers

o Wellness & Fitness Centers

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Institutions

o Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The increase in lifestyle disorders is driving the growth of the personalized nutrition market in North America. The US players in this industry use molecular and cellular techniques to provide chemicals, food, and services to meet individual requirements. Personalized nutrition is expected to maintain steady growth during the period and after the epidemic recovers in North America. The change is driven by the increasing pharmaceutical sales and rising development of healthcare products. North America witnessed growth for personalized supplements since the pandemic due to the increase in usage of health products to boost the immune system.



• Segmentation by Geography

o North America

US

Canada

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Norway

Sweden

Finland

Denmark

Belgium

Switzerland

Russia

o APAC

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Singapore

Indonesia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

o Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

BASF SE, Herbalife Nutrition, DSM, Nutrigenomix, and Amway are some of the major vendors in the market. Personalized nutrition companies are adopting innovative technologies to retain a strong position in the global healthcare industry. Players are manufacturing personalized nutrition with advanced product specifications. Players are creating a unique value proposition to sustain in the highly competitive environment. Amway, an entrepreneur, leading in the health and wellness organization. Amway operates its business with a multilevel model and direct selling strategy, enabling its consumer to become the company’s brand ambassadors.



Key Vendors

• Amway

• Herbalife Nutrition

• Nutrigenomix

• BASF SE

• DSM



Other Prominent Vendors

• Atlas Biomed

• DNAlysis

• Persona

• Bactolac Pharmaceutical

• Balchem

• Wellness Coaches

• DayTwo

• BiogeniQ

• Mindbodygreen

• Helix & Gene

• Metagenics

• Baze

• GX Sciences

• Viome

• Zipongo

• Care/of

• DNAfit

• Vitagene

• InstaFit

• Segterra

• Nutrino

• Nourish3D

• Rootine

• Supp Nutrition



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the personalized nutrition industry?

2. What factors are enabling the growth of the personalized nutrition industry?

3. Which regions are likely to generate the most revenues for the personalized nutrition market?

4. What are the different segments of the personalized nutrition market?

5. Who are the key players in the personalized nutrition market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096855/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________