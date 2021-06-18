Capitol Corridor Introduces Summer Fare Deals to Boost Ridership

Oakland, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the State’s reopening on Tuesday, June 15, the Capitol Corridor is re-introducing a pair of popular fare promotions this summer to encourage train travel in Northern California. The two promotions are:

Take 5 for $5 Weekends: Buy one full-fare ticket and bring up to five companions for $5 each person, each way. Offer is good for travel on Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays through September 19, 2021. More info: https://www.capitolcorridor.org/takefive-companion-fares/

Seniors Ride Half Off on Midweek: Half-off fares for seniors ages 62 and over. Offer is good for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays through September 23, 2021. More info: https://www.capitolcorridor.org/seniors-save-50-percent-midweek/

“Ridership has been gradually increasing since the start of the year, and we expect that trend to accelerate with the recent opening of the State,” said Rob Padgette, Managing Director of the Capitol Corridor. “We are excited to start seeing more riders on the train as people head back to offices and leisure travel picks up. By offering a variety of fare discounts, we hope to give people more reasons to choose the train to reconnect with friends and visit their favorite places in Northern California.

California Everyday Discounts

In addition to the new fare offers available this summer, the Capitol Corridor has a number of everyday discounts that passengers can take advantage of at any time. These include California Everyday Discounts for students, seniors, passengers with disability, veterans, and active military.



The Friends & Family ticket offer, which is good any day of the week, allows one full-fare paying customer to bring up to five companions at 50% off.

Terms and conditions for all discount fares, as well as booking information can be found at www.capitolcorridor.org/deals-promotions/.

Health & Safety a Priority; Masks Still Required

To ensure the continued health and safety of passengers and staff, the Capitol Corridor’s rigorous health and safety protocols remain in place with enhanced surface cleaning and air filtration. Passengers are also required by federal mandate to continue wearing a face covering while on board trains, buses, and at stations. For more information visit www.capitolcorridor.org/health.



About the Capitol Corridor

Managed by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA), the Capitol Corridor is an intercity rail service connecting the most economically vibrant urban centers in Northern California – from Auburn/Sacramento to Silicon Valley, and including San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. With free Wi-Fi on board, Capitol Corridor trains provide a convenient, reliable, and comfortable alternative to the congested I-80, I-680, and I-880 freeways for over 1.8 million work and leisure travelers every year (prior to the COVID-19 pandemic).