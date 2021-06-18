Ecom World Conference: The World’s Largest Online Event for the Ecommerce Industry

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Ecom World Conference today announces that legendary entrepreneur and trend-predictor Gary Vaynerchuk, Shopify’s President Harley Finkelstein, and Glow Recipe’s Christine Chang and Sarah Lee will be at this year’s event to coach attendees on the mindset and methods that will skyrocket new and seasoned market participants to the top 1% ecom entrepreneurs and marketers on the planet.



What do Allbirds, Air Up, Freshly, Manta Sleep and Snowe all have in common? They’re all highly successful 7+ figure ecommerce brands, right? And guess what -- their founders and CEOs are revealing the exact strategies that took them to the top in a 2-day ecommerce virtual masterclass. But wait, there’s more!

Where? Join from wherever. Ecom World is the world’s largest online ecommerce event where 15,000 insatiable minds come to learn from the best and brightest in the industry. Ecom World Conference’s mission is to ignite inspiration and turbocharge store growth with proven strategies that have helped the marketing giants scale up to 7, 8, and 9 figures.

Attendees will be in the company of movers, shakers, and rule-breakers including key leaders from BOOM! By Cindy Joseph, Right Hook Digital, PixelHaus, Empire Flippers, hims & hers, E.L.F. BEAUTY, and more.

Collectively, it took these leaders decades to accumulate all that knowledge through trial and error. And attendees will get to walk away with a cheat sheet, packed with their tips and shortcuts so they don’t have to learn the hard way. And no one has to move from their couch. Just tune in online.

When? Ecom World will take place online on June 28 and 29. And everyone is invited.

It’s the kind of event these incredible speakers wished they could’ve attended when they were starting out. Everyone will get to learn from 80+ ecom experts who are reshaping the industry and making huge gains full-time. They’ll inspire attendees to set bigger goals and crush them. And wait until you see the brands that are lined up.

Think billion-dollar brand building agencies like Red Antler, cutting-edge advertisers such as MuteSix and Adhouse, plus a few powerhouses some people may have heard of like... Shopify, Facebook, and Snapchat. Whether someone is a brand owner, advertising agency, an entrepreneur, or a CEO who wants to stay ahead of the curve - Ecom World will deliver the exact lessons needed to level up starting immediately.

Find out how to battle the increasing complexity of product sourcing and fulfillment across the globe.





Grow an ecommerce store with hyper-targeted omnichannel marketing.





Discover how to build a brand that will stand the test of time with the proven 8-figure strategy.





Learn cutting-edge store optimization strategies, from creating the $100M mobile product page to conversion-spiking Amazon listings.





Boost average value order (AOV) in a few simple steps.





Get actionable advertising tactics on how to maximize profits despite fast-rising customer acquisition costs.





Master the behavioral psychology behind convincing millions to buy product and keep coming back for more.

Expect nothing less than high-level masterclass learning, deep dives into today’s most relevant topics, and networking with the world’s most innovative founders and trailblazing DTC brands. All from the comfort of home.

Anyone interested can join the ecommerce virtual event of the year and save on tickets.

About Ecom World Conference

Ecom World Conference will play host to over 15,000 attendees who will come together with upwards of 3,000 brands and more than 80 expert speakers. The e-commerce world is coming together online to share exclusive knowledge, tactics and actionable strategies on how to build, operate and scale profitable e-commerce businesses.