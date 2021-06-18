Foresight 4 VCT plc - Issue of Equity

Foresight 4 VCT plc

Allotment of Ordinary Shares





The Board announces that on 18 June 2021 1,512,395 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 61.7p per share (being the unaudited 31 March 2021 NAV of 65.9p less the 4.2p dividend).

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,512,395 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on 1 July 2021.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 194,025,543 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181