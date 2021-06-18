Linkhum Announces the Launching of Its Newest Financial Platform

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Linkhum Investment Limited has announced the launching of its newest financial platform ( https://linkhuminvestment.com ), providing clients with a wide range of financial products, including currency pairs, metal encrypted digital currencies, energy, indices, and stocks.



The company's official website has been localized into 15 languages, and the customer service spans 13 languages, of which 11 languages are available 24 hours a day, five days a week. English and Chinese customer services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. At present, the company has a full license from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), as well as an EU authorized representative license issued by the British Financial Conduct Market Authority (FCA), and a retail forex license issued by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA). And it is also a financial service provider authorized by the South African Financial Sector

The company provides investors with a variety of financial instruments, including currency pairs, metals, encrypted digital currencies, energies, indices, and stocks.

Leverage & Account of Linkhum

To meet the investment needs of different investors, the company has set up standard and professional accounts. The MT4 standard account is divided into three account types: Standard Account & Standard Cent Account. The minimum deposit for two types of accounts is US$1, and the maximum leverage is 1: unlimited. MT5 includes a Standard Account, and the minimum deposit is US$1, and the maximum leverage is 1:2000. MT4 for professional accounts includes Raw Spread Accounts, Zero Accounts, and Pro Accounts, with a leverage of 1: unlimited. MT5 is also divided into Raw Spread Accounts, Zero Accounts, and Pro Accounts. The maximum leverage of the three accounts is 1:2000.

Spreads & Commission Fees of Linkhum

The minimum spread for MT4 standard accounts & standard cent accounts is 0.3, and no trading commission is charged. The minimum spread of MT5 standard account is 0.3, and no commission is charged. The minimum spread of the raw spread account of the MT4&MT5 professional accounts is 0.0, and the handling fee per lot/per unilateral trade is 3.5 USD. The minimum spread of the zero accounts is 0.0, and the handling fee per lot/per unilateral trade is 3.5 USD. The minimum spread for the Vanguard account is 0.1, and no commission is charged.

Trading Platform Applied of Linkhum

The company uses leading trading platforms on the global trading market, including MT4, MT5, and WebTerminals. Traders can develop and implement trading strategies of various levels of complexity through MetaTrader 4 and submit most types of trading orders by using two order execution methods: instant execution and market execution. In addition, analysis and trading operations in financial markets are fully automated. The main advantage of MT5 is that the development and editing interface can be started directly on the terminal, and the new program will be automatically displayed in MT5; the new language solves some of the limitations of MQL4 and adds more functions and graphical objects. The company chose the MT5 hedging mode system. Under this system, traders can open multiple positions for the same trading product, including completely opposite positions. Besides, users can also access the web version of MT4&MT5 on the company's official website.

Deposit & Withdrawal

The company provides a variety of deposit and withdrawal options for traders to choose from, including Bitcoin (minimum deposit is 0 USD, deposit and withdrawal time is up to 72 hours), SticPay (minimum deposit is 1 USD, deposit and withdrawal are instantaneous ), TEDA coins (minimum deposit is 1 USD, deposit and withdrawal time is up to 72 hours), VISA/MASTERCARD bank card (minimum deposit is 3 USD, deposit arrives instantly, and withdrawal arrives within 3-5 days), NETELLER (minimum deposit is $10, deposit and withdrawal are instantly credited), Perfect Money (minimum deposit is $50, deposit and withdrawal are instantly credited), WebMoney (minimum deposit is $1, deposit and withdrawal are instantly credited), Skrill ( The minimum deposit is $10, and deposits and withdrawals will be credited immediately). Also, the user's credit card provider, bank, or payment system may charge user deposits and withdrawals with transaction fees or commissions that are outside the company's control. The company does not accept direct payments or other payments like third parties. The company reserves the right to investigate, cancel, or charge handling fees/fees (depending on the payment method) for any withdrawal request issued by a trading account without transaction activity.

