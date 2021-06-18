Finnish English

Tornator Oyj - Stock Exchange release 18 June 2021 at 5.00 PM EET





Tornator signed new long-term bank loan agreements

Forestry company Tornator Oyj has signed new EUR 150 million secured and green bank loan financing agreements

The now agreed bank loans mature in 2028 and therefore they are an excellent addition to Tornator’s interest-bearing debt maturity profile. The new funding will share the same security pool with Tornator’s other secured bank loans and bonds.

The total amount of EUR 150 million consists of long-term loans and the funds will be used in accordance with Tornator's Green Finance Framework for, among other things, the early prepayment of a EUR 75 million bank loan maturing in spring 2022.

Lenders in this bank loan arrangement are OP and SEB

For further information, please contact:

CFO Antti Siirtola, tel. +358 40 773 0975

www.tornator.fi

Tornator is a leading company specialised in sustainable forestry in Europe. It owns forests in Finland, Estonia and Romania. In 2020, the Group’s net sales were some €118 million, and the balance sheet value was about €2.0 billion. The Group has around 180 employees. Tornator's own employees, and other companies and their employees working on its forestland, add up to around 1,000 person/years of employment. The owners of the parent company are Finnish, mainly institutional investors. Tornator's mission is to generate sustainable well-being from forests.