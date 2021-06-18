Virbac : Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights May 2021

DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

 

 

 

Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital

(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité

des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 

Quotation place: Euronext Paris

Compartiment A

ISIN code: FR0000031577

 

DateTotal number of shares representing the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
May, 31 20218 458 000Gross total of voting rights : 12 768 717
Net total* of voting rights : 12 746 192

 

Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

