Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces June 2021 Quarterly Distribution

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MDS.UN) – LDIC Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06739 per Class A unit and US$0.06957 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before July 14, 2021 to unitholders of record on June 30, 2021.

