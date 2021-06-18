GREATER GOOD CHARITIES, MARS PETCARE AND PEDIGREE FOUNDATION JOIN FORCES TO AIRLIFT HUNDREDS OF SHELTER PETS TO NEW ADOPTIVE HOMES

Seattle, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Greater Good Charities, Mars Petcare and PEDIGREE Foundation, the charitable arm of the PEDIGREE® brand, join forces to launch Good Flights “Flying to Forever Homes” initiative to airlift hundreds of shelter pets to new adoptive homes in 2021. Together, Mars Petcare and PEDIGREE Foundation have given a $100,000 grant that will help fund the transport of at-risk shelter pets and help the receiving animal shelters find them forever homes.

“We are thrilled to partner with like-minded organizations, like Mars Petcare and PEDIGREE Foundation to help pet populations in crisis that are historically underserved due to lack of resources and opportunity,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “Through a series of six flights, hundreds of at-risk shelter pets will be saved, thanks to the Good Flights “Flying to Forever Homes” initiative.”

During Father’s Day weekend, a multi-plane mission of more than 150 at-risk shelter pets will include the inaugural Good Flights “Flying to Forever Homes” airlift. The shelter pets, include harder-to-adopt large breed dogs and cats, will board the inaugural flight in Lafayette, La. in the early morning hours of June 19 and arrive Ypsilanti, Mich. later that same morning.

“Collaborating with a partner like Greater Good Charities that shares our dedication to supporting pet adoption helps us make a positive impact in the lives of hundreds of animals,” said Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. “We are proud to be part of this innovative program that will serve animals in underserved communities and help find forever homes for pets in need.”

PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to finding forever homes for dogs in need. The Foundation believes that every dog deserves a loving, forever home and works tirelessly with shelter and recue partners, like Greater Good Charities, toward that goal. PEDIGREE Foundation’s mission supports Mars Petcare’s shared ambition of ending pet homelessness and its larger purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™.

“At Mars Petcare, we are dedicated to helping end pet homelessness, and part of doing so is working with partners like the Greater Good Charities to further their programming,” said Ikdeep Singh, President of Mars Petcare North America. “Good Flights is a wonderful demonstration of how companies and various non-profits can come together for a common cause and make a real impact. We look forward to seeing hundreds of pets find loving, forever homes through this program and are honored to be a part of it.”

Good Flights, a program of Greater Good Charities, conducts life-saving airlifts and supports ground transport for at-risk pet populations with a heavy focus on harder to adopt large-breed dogs, homeless cats, asymptomatic heartworm positive shelter dogs, and disaster relief. All shelter pets transported via Good Flights will be done so in compliance with the USDA interstate regulations. Learn more at greatergood.org.

