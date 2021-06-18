Olympian Jan Hudec Gives 100 Trillion $PANDA Tokens to TFA Worldwide Association

ZUG, Switzerland, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the creators of the PANDA Token project (www.thepandatoken.com) have given 100 Trillion $PANDA, 12.8% of the total supply, as a charitable gift to TFA Worldwide Association, an organisation dedicated to sharing the digital wealth with charities and participants in the football community.



The $PANDA token is a brand new coin created to provide sport fans worldwide their very own meme token like Shiba Inu or Dogecoin, but with real utility for minting and purchasing of NFTs. The PANDA token also has as a strong charitable community giveback theme inspired by Olympian Jan Hudec. $PANDA can be used for buying NFTs within the pandaHAUS branded sports app ecosystem, and the first NFTs are set to be minted and put up for sale in early July.

Jan was nicknamed "The Panda" and sought to find creative ways to bring funds back into the sports community. His mission is fulfilled with PANDA, which is available on Pancakeswap under the symbol PANDA.

Jan says, "I am thrilled that PANDA can give people something more meaningful and useful than other meme coins to support. I am particularly excited that the success of this PANDA initiative will bring resources to worthy causes in the world of sports and sports charities and causes like TFA Worldwide Association."

Jerome Heelein, board member of TFA Worldwide Association, says "This gift of PANDA is highly appreciated, and we will make sure that we get this wonderful resource into the hands of worthy causes".

TheFutbolApp (TFA) Worldwide Association: This Association is saddled with the responsibility of managing the activities of the TFA ecosystem. The Association is based in Zug, Switzerland and has notable initial board members such as Shareen Qureshi, market development director at Barclays Bank. Shareen has also served as a liaison to English Premier League clubs and owners. Another board member is Stefan Lindemann, who served as the CEO of LGT Fund Management for the past eight years. LGT is the largest family-owned private banking and asset management group in the world. The vast experiences of these board members in finance, sports and community will help TFA achieve its vision in the long run. They will help connect blockchain technology, social networking and sports into a single sharing economy centered on TheFutbolCoin (TFC) token. The main goal of the TFA Worldwide Association is to give the worldwide football community access to the digital wealth of the token economy. They also educate clubs and their fans on the use of digital assets.

More details are available at www.thepandatoken.com

Media Contact

Company: TFA Worldwide Association

Contact: Jerome Heelein

Email: info@tfaworldwide.org

Website: https://www.tfaworldwide.org

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thepandatoken

SOURCE: TFA Worldwide Association